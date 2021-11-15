ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Billy Joel sets June show at Madison Square Garden

By Frank Lovece
Newsday
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust one week after announcing that Billy Joel had extended his unprecedented Madison Square Garden residency to an 80th monthly concert in May, the Garden has an added an 81st show. General-public tickets...

www.newsday.com

ROCK MUSIC

