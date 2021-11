A judge is questioning whether she has the right to keep Arizona voters from getting the last word on whether to cut taxes for the state’s most wealthy. The comments by Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Katherine Cooper came Friday as Kory Langhofer, attorney for the anti-tax Free Enterprise Club, argued that SB 1828, which would lower income taxes by $1.9 billion, cannot be referred to the ballot. He said the right of voters to second-guess decisions of the legislature do not extend to anything that affects state revenues.

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ ・ 13 DAYS AGO