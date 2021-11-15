ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Albany State's Stephan Pierre racks up major awards as Golden Rams dominate All-SIAC Team

By From Staff Reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 4 days ago
Stephan Pierre

Albany State linebacker Stephan Pierre was the big winner on the All-Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Football Team, announced Monday by the league.

Pierre was voted both the SIAC Defensive Player of the Year and the SIAC Overall Player of the Year as the league’s MVP. The sophomore led the SIAC with 56 solo tackles and paced an Albany State defense that ranked first in the conference in total defense, rush defense and pass defense. The unit is ranked first nationally in scoring defense and paved the way to the Golden Rams’ SIAC championship.

ASU’s Gabe Giardina also picked up a top award for the championship season, earning SIAC Coach of the Year acclaim. He led his team to an unbeaten record in conference play and a No. 3 ranking in the NCAA Super Region poll.

The Golden Rams also had the most all-conference selections among SIAC schools with nine.

Those honorees included first-teamers Pierre, offensive linemen Miquail Harvey and KaTray Pringle, defensive lineman Malik Barnes and kicker Gabriel Ballinas. ASU players on the second team were offensive lineman Josh Simon, tight end Tyree Taylor, wide receiver Joe’Vontae Shorter and defensive back Coemba Jones.

