As DeSantis’ COVID-19 special session begins, here are the top things to know

A weeklong special session convened by Gov. Ron DeSantis begins Monday — aimed toward ensuring the state of Florida keeps its non-restrictive attitude toward COVID-19 protections.

The session, dubbed ‘Keep Florida Free ,” is designed to prevent what Republicans say is overreach by the Biden administration, local governments and businesses related to such issues such as mandatory vaccines and masks.

Here are some highlights of the legislation being considered:

Vaccine and mask mandates

Many of the measures being considered would make permanent orders that already were issued by Gov. Ron DeSantis’s administration. One initiative would ban private employers from imposing a COVID-19 vaccination mandate for employees unless certain medical and religious exemptions are included.

Schools and colleges could not require students to be vaccinated, nor could they require students to wear masks .

Emergency vaccine requirements

The state Legislature is proposing stripping an authority now given to the surgeon general to order vaccinations of people after a public health emergency is declared.

The authority was established as a response to anthrax bioterrorism attacks in 2001, and it hasn’t been used. But with the debate over COVID-19 mandates, DeSantis and Republican lawmakers don’t want the Health Departmetn to have this authority.

New workplace oversight

The Legislature proposes to establish a Florida Occupational Safety and Health State Plan to regulate workplace safety instead of using the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

OSHA regulates workplace safety issues and has the authority to issue fines to employers who violate certain protocols. But the federal government also gives states the ability to opt out if they create their own workplace safety agency.

The legislation is in response to an OSHA requirement scheduled to take effect early next year that says employees at large companies must be vaccinated.

Exemption of some COVID-19 records

If an employee files a complaint alleging a private employer is violating state law regarding vaccines, the complaint would be exempt from public records until an investigation is concluded.

Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby, says the session is meant to bring better controls over all the COVID-19 rules.

“Our legislation to keep Florida free inserts some common-sense and clarity into the chaos we have seen in Washington by giving workers more options to stay safe on the job and honoring the rights and responsibilities of parents,” Simpson said.