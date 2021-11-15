ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

As DeSantis’ COVID-19 special session begins, here are the top things to know

By Scott Travis, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 4 days ago

A weeklong special session convened by Gov. Ron DeSantis begins Monday — aimed toward ensuring the state of Florida keeps its non-restrictive attitude toward COVID-19 protections.

The session, dubbed ‘Keep Florida Free ,” is designed to prevent what Republicans say is overreach by the Biden administration, local governments and businesses related to such issues such as mandatory vaccines and masks.

Here are some highlights of the legislation being considered:

Vaccine and mask mandates

Many of the measures being considered would make permanent orders that already were issued by Gov. Ron DeSantis’s administration. One initiative would ban private employers from imposing a COVID-19 vaccination mandate for employees unless certain medical and religious exemptions are included.

Schools and colleges could not require students to be vaccinated, nor could they require students to wear masks .

Emergency vaccine requirements

The state Legislature is proposing stripping an authority now given to the surgeon general to order vaccinations of people after a public health emergency is declared.

The authority was established as a response to anthrax bioterrorism attacks in 2001, and it hasn’t been used. But with the debate over COVID-19 mandates, DeSantis and Republican lawmakers don’t want the Health Departmetn to have this authority.

New workplace oversight

The Legislature proposes to establish a Florida Occupational Safety and Health State Plan to regulate workplace safety instead of using the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

OSHA regulates workplace safety issues and has the authority to issue fines to employers who violate certain protocols. But the federal government also gives states the ability to opt out if they create their own workplace safety agency.

The legislation is in response to an OSHA requirement scheduled to take effect early next year that says employees at large companies must be vaccinated.

Exemption of some COVID-19 records

If an employee files a complaint alleging a private employer is violating state law regarding vaccines, the complaint would be exempt from public records until an investigation is concluded.

Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby, says the session is meant to bring better controls over all the COVID-19 rules.

“Our legislation to keep Florida free inserts some common-sense and clarity into the chaos we have seen in Washington by giving workers more options to stay safe on the job and honoring the rights and responsibilities of parents,” Simpson said.

Comments / 0

Related
usf.edu

The Biden administration pushes back against DeSantis' challenge to the OSHA worker vaccine mandate

In a letter to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, attorneys for the Biden administration say the rule is expected to save thousands of lives. Biden administration attorneys late Friday urged a federal appeals court to reject a request by Florida, Georgia and Alabama to put on hold a rule that would require tens of millions of workers nationwide to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be regularly tested and wear masks.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Florida Vaccines
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
click orlando

5 things to know about Florida’s new COVID-19 laws

ORLANDO, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Republican leaders took a victory lap in Brandon Thursday, where DeSantis signed four new laws as part of his ongoing campaign against federal and local COVID-19 mandates. The new laws were passed by the Florida legislature in a special session this week...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Wilton Simpson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Covid 19#Florida Senate#Osha#Republicans#The Health Departmetn#Covid
KFYR-TV

Special session begins formal process to investigate, impeach South Dakota AG

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota lawmakers convened Tuesday for a special legislative session to begin the formal process of investigating and considering the impeachment of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg. For the first time in South Dakota history, an elected official is heading to an impeachment trial....
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
oilcity.news

Gordon signs Special Session bill funding lawsuits against federal COVID-19 mandates

CASPER, Wyo — Governor Mark Gordon on Friday signed the lone bill to emerge to from the special legislative session: “Federal COVID vaccine mandates-prohibition and remedies-2.”. The announcement from the governor’s office celebrates the bill as a continuation of Gordon’s efforts to push back against federal mandates, and notes that...
CASPER, WY
floridianpress.com

Florida Democratic Leaders Continue to Decry DeSantis’s ‘Special Session’

The Republican-controlled Florida Legislature is about to hold a Special Session to file legislation that would prevent the recent federal government vaccine mandates handed by President Joe Biden from being enforced. And as expected, Florida Democrats are fuming over what they believe is a simple “political stunt” by Gov. Ron DeSantis to score political points.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Democrats rail against COVID-19 special session

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - As a special legislative session called by Gov. Ron DeSantis kicked off Monday, House and Senate Democrats blasted measures being considered by the Republican-controlled Legislature as "political theater" designed to enhance the governor’s political ambitions. The special session will center on Republicans’ opposition to COVID-19 vaccination and...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

20K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy