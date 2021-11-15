Experience Essential Cinema From Six Japanese Directors in Exclusive Trailer for Flash Forward

"I pray for peaceful days in your life." Peccadillo Pictures in the UK has debuted a new trailer for the UK release of a Japanese indie film titled West North West, from filmmaker Takuro Nakamura. This one has taken years to be released, after originally premiered in 2015 at the Busan Film Festival. It already opened in Japan in 2018 and is finally out on VOD to watch in the UK (but still doesn't have a US distributor). Kei (Hanae Kan) works at a cocktail bar, while Ai (Yûka Yamauchi) is a model. Fearing she'll be ostracized by society, Kei chooses not to admit her sexual orientation to anyone, and becomes distressed and lonely. One day, Kei gets close to Naima (Sahel Rosa), an Iranian student studying in Japan. Ai quickly becomes jealous of them and their budding relationship. All three are embarrassed & insecure but eventually they begin to share emotions. Set in modern day Japan, Nakamura's West North West is "an honest & captivating film that delicately explores the complexities of gender, nationality and religious identity." This looks good.

WORLD ・ 10 DAYS AGO