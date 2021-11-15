ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Experience Essential Cinema From Six Japanese Directors in Exclusive Trailer for Flash Forward

Cover picture for the articleA stellar snapshot of recent Japanese cinema is coming next month to the Japan Society. Flash Forward: Debut Works and Recent Films by Notable Japanese Directors––which takes an intimate look at six of Japan’s most well-known directors: Naomi Kawase, Miwa Nishikawa, Shuichi Okita, Junji Sakamoto, Akihiko Shiota, and Masayuki Suo––will feature...

