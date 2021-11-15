ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Me Becoming Mom: Tamron Hall

KCTV 5
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTalk show host and journalist Tamron Hall gave birth at 48 years old, after years of struggling. She sits down...

www.kctv5.com

Hello Magazine

Tamron Hall works her magic in skintight latex outfit - and wow!

Tamron Hall looked as stunning as ever when she wore an outfit her fans were clambering to get their hands on. The star showed off her look when she appeared on The View and shared a sneak peek at her appearance on Instagram too. The multi-talented TV host teamed her...
Tamron Hall
Deadline

‘Tamron Hall’ Renewed Through 2024 By ABC Owned TV Stations Group

Daytime talk show Tamron Hall has been renewed for two seasons, through 2024, by the ABC Owned Television Stations Group. The nationally syndicated show is in the middle of its third season. It airs in New York, LA, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Houston, Raleigh-Durham and Fresno and is syndicated by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. “Tamron Hall is a trusted and accomplished journalist and an outstanding talk show host,” said ABC News President Kim Godwin said. “She is a breath of fresh air in daytime, approaching every show and segment with her personal mix of curiosity and compassion. We are delighted to...
Talking With Tami

Keke Palmer On Going Public With Relationship On “Tamron Hall”

“Tamron Hall” kicked off the show’s “Fall… in Love” week on Monday, November 15 with special guest, actress and TV personality Keke Palmer. Before discussing her new Amazon series of short stories, “Southern Belle Insults,” Palmer opened up about boyfriend, Darius Jackson, and why she decided to go public with the relationship. She also got candid about her battle with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome [PCOS] and revealed why sharing the diagnosis helped her learn to love herself. See the clip inside…
Essence

Tamron Hall's Syndicated Daytime Talk Show Snags Two-Season Renewal

The Emmy-winning talk show host says the network's decision for a dual-year syndication renewal is beyond her wildest dreams. The TamFam can rejoice! Tamron Hall’s daytime talk show, Tamron Hall, has just been renewed for a two-season run on syndication. This renewal will carry the Emmy-winning program through the 2023/2024...
WJCL

WJCL Exclusive: 1 on 1 with talk show host Tamron Hall

She's a talk show host and a long-time journalist. Tamron Hall debuted her self-titled daytime talk show in 2019, airing weekdays on WJCL ABC 22. It even won a daytime Emmy. Right now the show is in its third season. "I think we'll just continue to grow and continue to...
CinemaBlend

Wendy Williams' Talk Show Is Offering People Money To Be In The Crowd During Host's Absence

The Wendy Williams Show is in the middle of a bit of turmoil as of late, as Season 13 had to be pushed back a couple of times due to both the famed host’s COVID diagnosis, as well as her other health issues being exacerbated before the latest set of episodes could begin. While the popular daytime talk show returned to the airwaves on October 18, viewers will be treated to guest hosts until Williams can take over live duties again, but it would seem that the show is having trouble getting folks into the crowd, because it’s now paying people to fill those co-host positions.
Entertainment Weekly

Tamron Hall on the Jada Pinkett movie she watches on repeat and the book that helped her with her own debut

My favorite book as a child was The Little Prince. I'm not sure at what age I first discovered the book, but I remember certainly around the age of 10 reading it over and over again, and even now I'm reading it with my son. I know Moses doesn't understand the message embedded in the book itself, but the story resonates with me even at the age of 51: looking beneath the surface of what's really important in life. It's all there in this book.
nickiswift.com

Why Is The Wendy Williams Show Paying People To Sit In The Audience?

Amidst several health-related struggles, Wendy Williams is still missing in action. The polarizing TV personality, who has hosted "The Wendy Williams Show" since 2008 (via IMDb), has had a rough couple of years in regards to her health. In 2018, Williams' well-documented battle with Graves' disease and thyroid problems came to a head, forcing her to take a three-week break from hosting her popular daytime talk show.
Talking With Tami

Nischelle Turner Gets The Surprise Of A Lifetime On Today’s “Tamron Hall”

On the Wednesday, November 10 edition of “Tamron Hall,” Nischelle Turner, the first Black woman to co-host “Entertainment Tonight,” was given the surprise of a lifetime when April Eaton, the woman who first inspired Turner to become a television host, joined the broadcast to meet Turner for the first time. During the emotional interview, Turner opened up about how Eaton sparked her journey to hosting and what it means to be chosen for Ebony’s esteemed Power 100 List. See the video clip inside…
weisradio.com

Halle Berry becomes an “Icon,” King Richard opens, and more

Oscar winner Halle Berry is receiving another special honor, the People’s Icon award at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards. Cardi B, who co-executive produced the soundtrack of Halle’s new film, Bruised, will present the award. “Halle Berry has broken down barriers, directed and starred in diverse roles that have paved...
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
