Me Becoming Mom: Tamron Hall

The Wendy Williams Show is in the middle of a bit of turmoil as of late, as Season 13 had to be pushed back a couple of times due to both the famed host’s COVID diagnosis, as well as her other health issues being exacerbated before the latest set of episodes could begin. While the popular daytime talk show returned to the airwaves on October 18, viewers will be treated to guest hosts until Williams can take over live duties again, but it would seem that the show is having trouble getting folks into the crowd, because it’s now paying people to fill those co-host positions.

TV SHOWS ・ 25 DAYS AGO