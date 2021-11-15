ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Me Becoming Mom: Tamron Hall

Eyewitness News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTalk show host and journalist Tamron Hall gave birth at 48 years old, after years of struggling. She sits down...

www.wfsb.com

Hello Magazine

Tamron Hall showcases her natural beauty in gorgeous post

Tamron Hall is one talented lady, and has even recently released her debut novel, As the Wicked Watch, and to mark the occasion she uploaded one of her signature 'TamCams'. In the clip, the star was rocking some recently-washed hair and had gone completely makeup free, which highlighted her natural beauty. She filmed inside her spacious living room, which looked utterly gorgeous featuring a wooden unit with several trinkets on it and a large TV above. On the side of the wall was a beautiful round mirror and the room appeared to feature several skylights, given the way that the ceiling had been designed.
Tamron Hall
Hello Magazine

Tamron Hall works her magic in skintight latex outfit - and wow!

Tamron Hall looked as stunning as ever when she wore an outfit her fans were clambering to get their hands on. The star showed off her look when she appeared on The View and shared a sneak peek at her appearance on Instagram too. The multi-talented TV host teamed her...
Deadline

‘Tamron Hall’ Renewed Through 2024 By ABC Owned TV Stations Group

Daytime talk show Tamron Hall has been renewed for two seasons, through 2024, by the ABC Owned Television Stations Group. The nationally syndicated show is in the middle of its third season. It airs in New York, LA, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Houston, Raleigh-Durham and Fresno and is syndicated by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. “Tamron Hall is a trusted and accomplished journalist and an outstanding talk show host,” said ABC News President Kim Godwin said. “She is a breath of fresh air in daytime, approaching every show and segment with her personal mix of curiosity and compassion. We are delighted to...
Talking With Tami

Keke Palmer On Going Public With Relationship On “Tamron Hall”

“Tamron Hall” kicked off the show’s “Fall… in Love” week on Monday, November 15 with special guest, actress and TV personality Keke Palmer. Before discussing her new Amazon series of short stories, “Southern Belle Insults,” Palmer opened up about boyfriend, Darius Jackson, and why she decided to go public with the relationship. She also got candid about her battle with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome [PCOS] and revealed why sharing the diagnosis helped her learn to love herself. See the clip inside…
Essence

Tamron Hall's Syndicated Daytime Talk Show Snags Two-Season Renewal

The Emmy-winning talk show host says the network's decision for a dual-year syndication renewal is beyond her wildest dreams. The TamFam can rejoice! Tamron Hall’s daytime talk show, Tamron Hall, has just been renewed for a two-season run on syndication. This renewal will carry the Emmy-winning program through the 2023/2024...
BET

Nischelle Turner Gets A Surprise By Her Mentor On ‘Tamron Hall’ Show

Nischelle Turner received the surprise of a lifetime on the latest episode of Tamron Hall that she will never forget. On Wednesday (Nov. 10) Turner, who is the first Black woman to co-host Entertainment Tonight, was a guest on Tamron Hall to discuss her latest achievement of making Ebony’s esteemed Power 100 List, the influence of her mentor April Eaton and more.
soapoperanetwork.com

‘Tamron Hall’ Renewed for Two Additional Seasons

Currently in its third season, “Tamron Hall” has been given a two-season pickup by the ABC Owned Television Stations Group, keeping it on the air through the 2023-2024 television season. Hosted by veteran journalist Tamron Hall, the daytime talk show premiered in the fall of 2019 and has emerged as...
KCRA.com

Dying to Ask Podcast: How to constantly pivot with Tamron Hall

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Tamron Hall is the ultimate utility player, a brand new author and the master of the pivot. It's not easy to transition between serious breaking news and lifestyle segments on a TV show. But Tamron found a new niche in daytime TV after a nearly 30-year career in news.
kiss951.com

Kelly Clarkson Causes A Stir In Black Zipper Dress

Kelly Clarkson caused a stir when she posted a picture of herself via Instagram on the set of The Voice in a short black dress with a big silver zipper. Fans immediately started to comment on her look. Most fans said she looked “beautiful” and called her “gorgeous,” but one...
Hello Magazine

Al Roker's wife sparks reaction with Celine Dion photo after emotional health news

Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts has sent her support to Celine Dion after she revealed health issues have forced her to postpone her upcoming Las Vegas residency. The ABC News star took to Instagram shortly after Celine broke the devastating news to her fans, sharing a throwback photo of the pair together alongside a sweet message in which she wished the singer a "swift recovery".
CinemaBlend

Wendy Williams' Talk Show Is Offering People Money To Be In The Crowd During Host's Absence

The Wendy Williams Show is in the middle of a bit of turmoil as of late, as Season 13 had to be pushed back a couple of times due to both the famed host’s COVID diagnosis, as well as her other health issues being exacerbated before the latest set of episodes could begin. While the popular daytime talk show returned to the airwaves on October 18, viewers will be treated to guest hosts until Williams can take over live duties again, but it would seem that the show is having trouble getting folks into the crowd, because it’s now paying people to fill those co-host positions.
nickiswift.com

Why Is The Wendy Williams Show Paying People To Sit In The Audience?

Amidst several health-related struggles, Wendy Williams is still missing in action. The polarizing TV personality, who has hosted "The Wendy Williams Show" since 2008 (via IMDb), has had a rough couple of years in regards to her health. In 2018, Williams' well-documented battle with Graves' disease and thyroid problems came to a head, forcing her to take a three-week break from hosting her popular daytime talk show.
Entertainment Weekly

Tamron Hall on the Jada Pinkett movie she watches on repeat and the book that helped her with her own debut

My favorite book as a child was The Little Prince. I'm not sure at what age I first discovered the book, but I remember certainly around the age of 10 reading it over and over again, and even now I'm reading it with my son. I know Moses doesn't understand the message embedded in the book itself, but the story resonates with me even at the age of 51: looking beneath the surface of what's really important in life. It's all there in this book.
weisradio.com

Halle Berry becomes an “Icon,” King Richard opens, and more

Oscar winner Halle Berry is receiving another special honor, the People’s Icon award at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards. Cardi B, who co-executive produced the soundtrack of Halle’s new film, Bruised, will present the award. “Halle Berry has broken down barriers, directed and starred in diverse roles that have paved...
