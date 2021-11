Zillow, the popular online real estate marketplace and daydream fuel throughout the pandemic, is having a tough time. The company turned heads earlier this month when it announced it would be shutting down Zillow Offers, the algorithm-fueled home-flipping arm of its company. It also said it would try to offload more than 7,000 homes and exit the iBuying -- or "instant buying" -- business completely. That's $2.8 billion worth of homes.

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO