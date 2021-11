"She supported me whether I wanted to lose a lot of weight nor not. She always told me that I was beautiful." Sy’rai Smith, daughter of singer Brandy, has been showing off one of the great weight-loss transformations seen in recent years. And while one could assume the 19-year-old did it to achieve a certain look (and there’s nothing wrong with going after the aesthetic you want with hard work and exercise), that would be incorrect. It was actually to be able to live longer so she could achieve her goals.

