ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

What 2021's recent elections tell us about voting in 2022 and beyond

By Miles Parks
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Recent off-year elections showed that voters may not be so invested in making it easier to vote while Republicans may benefit from higher voter turnout than they previously had thought. Transcript. DANIELLE KURTZLEBEN, BYLINE: Over the past few years, partisanship and polarization have seeped into how Americans vote more...

www.gpb.org

Comments / 0

Related
Axios Denver

What Google searches tell us about Colorado's top political issues

Data: Google Trends; Maps: Jacque Schrag/AxiosThe issue of critical race theory is most potent in the Boulder area — not, as some might expect, in conservative congressional districts — according to an Axios analysis of Google Trends data.What we found: One year out from the 2022 midterm elections, Axios and Google Trends are launching a first-of-its-kind project to track which political issues voters are searching for in each congressional district.The first installment covers Nov. 2–4, just after the 2021 election.Why it matters: Both parties will try to use data and technology to pinpoint issues that resonate locally, and wage political battle for voters' short attention spans through the 2022 midterms, writes Axios' Stef W. Kight.What you're searching: On four main issues — critical race theory, inflation, immigration and unemployment — Colorado's congressional districts are mostly on par with national trends.In the state, interest in critical race theory is highest in the 2nd District, where Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse represents Boulder.In the 3rd District, a seat held by Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, searches for inflation are below the national average.What's next: Look for us to revisit the data in coming months.Go deeper
COLORADO STATE
Slate

What the Polls Really Tell Us About How Critical Race Theory Affected the Virginia Election

Republican leaders are crowing about Tuesday’s election in Virginia. They’re crediting the victory of their gubernatorial nominee, Glenn Youngkin, in part to a backlash against “critical race theory”—a term that Republicans have distorted to mean any statement, particularly in schools, that talks about racism and offends some white people. “Parents are getting more and more engaged at the local level, concerned about things like critical race theory being rammed down their kids’ throats,” said Rep. Steve Scalise, the House minority whip, at a Republican press conference on Wednesday. “That was rejected last night.”
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Fraud#Election Day#Voter Registration#Republicans#Americans#Npr#New Yorkers#Democrats#Democratic
WNCT

NC Republicans advance bill limiting mail-in ballot counting

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — With the legislative year nearing an end, North Carolina Republicans on Wednesday advanced a string of measures that voting rights groups fear would prevent lawfully cast ballots from being counted and discourage participation in the 2022 election. The bills the GOP moved through the House rules committee are unlikely to become law, […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Democrats face a 2022 superstorm

To date, online betting markets have not lived up to their initial hype. The idea was that the wisdom of the masses, manifested through real investments in predictions, might offer guidance on the most likely outcomes of various scenarios. In practice, though, these markets have often followed the conventional wisdom, not led it. That said, they can be useful as a benchmark for that sentiment, like so:
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Longmont Daily Times-Call

Bill Ellis: What Virginia tells us

Perhaps you also got this “informative” message from our governor warning us about the potential influx of outside money like what happened in Virginia. But there was one catch: You are asked to donate money to get results. Or, Republicans will flood our state with outside money from their big spenders.
VIRGINIA STATE
arizonadailyindependent.com

Majority of Arizona Republicans Want Former President Trump To Make A Comeback

Despite the nearly three years until the next presidential election, a new poll by OH Predictive Insights (OHPI) finds that more than half of Arizona Republicans believe Donald Trump should follow in Grover Cleveland’s footsteps and become the first former president in more than a century to seek the office after losing re-election. The poll finds that, should he decide to run, Trump would be a prohibitive favorite in the race for the GOP nomination, running far ahead of any competitor in a crowded field.
ARIZONA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
3K+
Followers
18K+
Post
775K+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy