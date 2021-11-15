What 2021's recent elections tell us about voting in 2022 and beyond

Data: Google Trends; Maps: Jacque Schrag/AxiosThe issue of critical race theory is most potent in the Boulder area — not, as some might expect, in conservative congressional districts — according to an Axios analysis of Google Trends data.What we found: One year out from the 2022 midterm elections, Axios and Google Trends are launching a first-of-its-kind project to track which political issues voters are searching for in each congressional district.The first installment covers Nov. 2–4, just after the 2021 election.Why it matters: Both parties will try to use data and technology to pinpoint issues that resonate locally, and wage political battle for voters' short attention spans through the 2022 midterms, writes Axios' Stef W. Kight.What you're searching: On four main issues — critical race theory, inflation, immigration and unemployment — Colorado's congressional districts are mostly on par with national trends.In the state, interest in critical race theory is highest in the 2nd District, where Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse represents Boulder.In the 3rd District, a seat held by Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, searches for inflation are below the national average.What's next: Look for us to revisit the data in coming months.Go deeper

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO