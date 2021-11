As the holidays approach, the holiday weight is soon to follow. It is the best time of year to stuff our faces and eat everything we can. All the hard work at the gym and the diets we suffered throughout the year are about to be paid off over the next month with eating all the cookies, candy, and holiday food we can fit into our stomachs. To keep the weight down, most people choose to walk or run after or before their feasts. Before you sit down to stuff your face this Thanksgiving, go burn some of those calories by joining the 5k Turkey Trot at the College of Southern Idaho (CSI) on Thanksgiving morning.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 15 HOURS AGO