ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Coronavirus: US government directs nursing homes to lift pandemic restrictions

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RW03L_0cxIARj300

WASHINGTON — The federal government has directed nursing homes to pull back restrictions in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services told nursing homes that facilities should no longer be limiting the frequency or length of visits. The Associated Press reports that while large groups of visitors are still discouraged, nursing homes will not be allowed to place any kind of limit on visits, or require advance scheduling.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services reports that 86% of nursing home residents are vaccinated, and that positive cases among residents and staff are declining.

Nursing home visitation guidance by National Content Desk on Scribd

Nursing homes are still instructed to turn away any visitors who have tested positive for COVID-19.

More coronavirus pandemic coverage:

>> Coronavirus: How long between exposure to the virus and the start of symptoms?

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WIBX 950

State Department Of Health Lifts Most Nursing Home COVID-19 Restrictions

The New York State Department of Health will be implementing guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services that allows for expanded visitation at nursing home. On November 12, the CMS revised it recommendation for nursing home visitation, saying visitation is now allowed for all residents at all times, as long as the visitors don't have COVID-19 or symptoms of the virus.
UTICA, NY
KIRO 7 Seattle

Inslee says state will follow OSHA’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee said in a Thursday press conference that Washington will follow OSHA’s criteria for a COVID-19 vaccine mandate, pending current court challenges. The governor said the state is waiting for judicial decisions but will follow the criteria from OSHA on President Biden’s mandate, except where...
OLYMPIA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
WEAU-TV 13

US lifts travel restrictions for fully vaccinated international visitors

Support our Troops Care Package Drive WEAU Live 2 (11/08/2021) Support our Troops Care Package Drive WEAU Live 2 (11/08/2021) A 16-year-old girl from North Carolina was reunited with her family after someone spotted hand gestures indicating she was in distress. Support our Troops Care Package Drive WEAU Live 1...
IMMIGRATION
19thnews.org

‘They couldn’t understand me’: One woman’s plea for transgender surgery in prison

It’s been nearly 10 years since Kanautica Zayre-Brown started taking estrogen. Her birth certificate and ID say “female.” She legally changed her name. If it were up to her, her transition would already be complete. But at 40, Zayre-Brown, an incarcerated woman in North Carolina, is fighting for something that experts agree is a basic medical necessity for transgender people: gender-affirming medical care. Her case highlights the tensions between LGBTQ+ advocates and the Biden administration as trans people behind bars are being denied what experts agree is medically necessary care.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicaid Services#The Centers For Medicare#The Associated Press#Cox Media Group
PennLive.com

When will Social Security send out the cost-of-living increase?

Social Security beneficiaries are set to receive a 5.9% cost-of-living adjustment increase in 2022. And now, the Social Security Administration has released a schedule of when the increased payments will arrive. According to GoBankingRates.com, if your birthday is on the 1st through the 10th of the month, your benefits will...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
healththoroughfare.com

Covid Treatment Breakthrough: Lung Autopsies Reveal New Data

The news about the novel coronavirus and the health disasters that it can trigger continues. It’s been just revealed that the novel virus can prevent lung tissue repair and regeneration. Check out the available reports about this matter below. Lung autopsies of covid 19 patients reveal data about potential treatment.
SCIENCE
The Independent

‘My heart breaks’: Squad blasts Rittenhouse verdict for proving justice system ‘protects who it was designed for’

New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Friday said the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse on charges stemming from his killing of two men and wounding a third during civil rights protests last year shows the US justice system is protecting the privileged.“What we are witnessing is a system functioning as designed and protecting those it was designed for,” Ms Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter Friday afternoon, shortly after a jury acquitted Mr Rittenhouse on all charges,“My heart still breaks for the communities and families whose grief now compounds, and the countless others who will be denied and deprived in similar scenes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Forbes

The New Social Security Statements: Reasons To Check Yours Out

For years, the Social Security Administration has done a pretty crummy job telling Americans how much they'll likely receive in Social Security benefits. But I'm glad to say that the agency just replaced its text-heavy, four-page Social Security Statement with a redesigned, more useful, more visual, two-page version. As a...
PERSONAL FINANCE
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
15K+
Followers
38K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy