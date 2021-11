This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Finding a set of adjustable dumbbells has been a hard task this year, and it's been even harder to find some from a reputable company. Right now, Amazon has the Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells on sale for just $300 when you clip the on-page coupon, which is a savings of just over $99. Bowflex happens to make some of the best adjustable dumbbells on the market and is one of the few companies on Amazon that's selling these as a pair instead of individually.

