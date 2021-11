Microsoft are testing installing games from Xbox Game Pass for PC into any folder on a PC, opening up more chances for modding. The news was initially reported by The Verge, according to “sources familiar with Microsoft’s plans” that testing was being conducted on either Xbox Game Pass for PC or the Microsoft Store. They also note the freedom to install a game anywhere on a PC would open up more opportunities for modding; as well as freely backup and move games as needed (as with Steam) should you need to reinstall Windows.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO