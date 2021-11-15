ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exclusive poll sheds light on post-Covid recovery in America's downtowns

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe survey is a pulse-check on what is usually the heartbeat of any city — a concentration of jobs, residents, visitors in...

CBS Pittsburgh

World’s Largest Pickle Ornament Is Dill-lightful Sight Downtown

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — You will really be able to relish the Christmas season downtown. The World’s Largest Pickle Ornament is finally making its really big debut. The balloon had to be jarred last year after it ripped and dill-flated. The giant pickle ornament is three-stories tall and impossible to miss. How dill-ighftul. The World’s Largest Pickle Ornament opens this Friday, ahead of #LUN2021. #PickleOrnamentPGH pic.twitter.com/OmNZ7LWxTx — Downtown Pittsburgh (@DowntownPitt) November 17, 2021 It will be on display at EQT Plaza starting on Nov. 19, which is Light Up Night. Gates to the plaza will be open daily until 9 p.m. The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership is asking people to share their selfies with the pickle by using the hashtag — #PickleOrnamentPGH. For more information, visit this link.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Houston Chronicle

Exclusive: America's first Ismaili Center will be architectural jewel for Houston

The Ismaili Center Houston’s architecture and gardens will set a new bar in a city increasingly devoted to modern design and lush green spaces. With a structure designed by U.K.-based Farshid Moussavi and gardens by Thomas Woltz of Nelson Byrd Woltz Landscape Architects — a renowned landscape architect known locally for his work transforming Memorial Park — the new Ismaili Center will sprawl across 11 acres at the southeast corner of Allen Parkway and Montrose Boulevard. Ismaili Council president Al-Karim Alidina unveiled plans Monday afternoon at the George R. Brown Convention Center.
HOUSTON, TX
Fox News

Energy Costs Surge Hurting America’s Recovery

The Biden administration recently said U.S. households should expect to pay higher prices to heat their homes this winter compared to last year, as the demand for oil and gas continues to soar. Since entering the White House in January, President Biden has taken steps to try and reduce greenhouse gas emissions in an effort to combat climate change, including ending the Keystone Pipeline. Recently though, President Biden has asked OPEC to increase oil production due to the high demand of and soaring prices, a decision Republicans are calling hypocritical. Alaska GOP Senator Dan Sullivan joins to weigh in on why he disagrees with the President’s energy policy, and why he thinks it’s important for America to be energy independent. Plus, he talks about a Senate Republican bill he is co-sponsoring called the American Energy, Jobs & Climate Plan, and explains how it is an alternative to the Democrats’ Green New Deal legislation.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
smartcitiesdive.com

Initiative will rethink San Francisco downtown for 'post-COVID' work patterns

A new initiative from the San Francisco nonprofit Downtown Community Benefit District (Downtown CBD) will develop an action plan to "reimagine" 43 blocks of downtown neighborhoods to address the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Downtown CBD selected San Francisco-based urban design firm SITELAB urban studio to develop a set of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MyChesCo

NextGen America to Launch Pennsylvania Young Voter Mobilization Program, Release Exclusive Poll Data

AUSTIN, TX — the nation’s largest organization welcoming 18-to-35 year olds into the democratic process — will launch its Pennsylvania young-voter mobilization program next week with in-person voter registration events in the commonwealth and the release of exclusive polling measuring young Pennsylvanians’ perceptions and enthusiasm for 2022 and beyond. NextGen...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
