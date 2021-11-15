ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Managing Agitation in Schizophrenia and Bipolar Disorder

By Greg Laub
MedPage Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor patients with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder who exhibit agitation, suboptimal treatments have been overused while better-tolerated and possibly more-effective interventions have been underused, according to findings reported at Psych Congress, held virtually and in San Antonio. In this first of four exclusive episodes, MedPage Today brought together three...

