Me Becoming Mom: Tamron Hall

WNEM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTalk show host and journalist Tamron Hall gave birth at 48 years old, after years of struggling. She sits down...

www.wnem.com

soapoperanetwork.com

‘Tamron Hall’ Renewed for Two Additional Seasons

Currently in its third season, “Tamron Hall” has been given a two-season pickup by the ABC Owned Television Stations Group, keeping it on the air through the 2023-2024 television season. Hosted by veteran journalist Tamron Hall, the daytime talk show premiered in the fall of 2019 and has emerged as...
TV & VIDEOS
WJCL

WJCL Exclusive: 1 on 1 with talk show host Tamron Hall

She's a talk show host and a long-time journalist. Tamron Hall debuted her self-titled daytime talk show in 2019, airing weekdays on WJCL ABC 22. It even won a daytime Emmy. Right now the show is in its third season. "I think we'll just continue to grow and continue to...
TV & VIDEOS
KCRA.com

Dying to Ask Podcast: How to constantly pivot with Tamron Hall

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Tamron Hall is the ultimate utility player, a brand new author and the master of the pivot. It's not easy to transition between serious breaking news and lifestyle segments on a TV show. But Tamron found a new niche in daytime TV after a nearly 30-year career in news.
SACRAMENTO, CA
