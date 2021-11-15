Me Becoming Mom: Tamron Hall

Daytime talk show Tamron Hall has been renewed for two seasons, through 2024, by the ABC Owned Television Stations Group. The nationally syndicated show is in the middle of its third season. It airs in New York, LA, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Houston, Raleigh-Durham and Fresno and is syndicated by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. “Tamron Hall is a trusted and accomplished journalist and an outstanding talk show host,” said ABC News President Kim Godwin said. “She is a breath of fresh air in daytime, approaching every show and segment with her personal mix of curiosity and compassion. We are delighted to...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 11 DAYS AGO