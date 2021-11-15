ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona reports 2,774 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (AP) — Health officials in Arizona are reporting more than 2,700 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases but no new deaths. The 2,774 additional cases reported Monday by the Department of...

City of Phoenix employees must be fully vaccinated by Jan.18

PHOENIX (AP) — All city of Phoenix employees will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 18 under the federal mandate, according to an email sent to city workers Thursday. The email also said employees not in compliance with the vaccine requirement by the deadline will be...
PHOENIX, AZ
