Arizona reports 2,774 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
(KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Thursday more than 2,000 new cases of COVID-19. According to the state health department, PCR testing found 1,549 new coronavirus cases. That's above Missouri's daily average of 1,012 cases for the testing method. Data from DHSS shows antigen testing found 518 new probable cases of
The post THURSDAY UPDATES: Missouri reports more than 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
A vast majority of Texans who have died due to the coronavirus since the beginning of the year were unvaccinated, according to a grim new Texas health department report released Monday. The report from the Texas Department of State Health Services examined data from Jan. 15 to Oct. 1 and...
PHOENIX (AP) — All city of Phoenix employees will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 18 under the federal mandate, according to an email sent to city workers Thursday. The email also said employees not in compliance with the vaccine requirement by the deadline will be...
California this week updated its guidance on COVID-19 booster vaccinations and its appointment website, allowing all adults to sign up to get the shots. As of Thursday, everyone 18 and older can use MyTurn to book an appointment to get a booster shot if six months have passed since getting the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, […]
In another bleak reminder of the toll the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on the U.S., Johns Hopkins reported Wednesday that the country had surpassed three-quarters of a million deaths from the virus since early 2020. The U.S. reached the grim milestone Wednesday — the same day that tens of millions...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With federal medical teams on the way to assist overloaded Minnesota hospitals, the state health department reported 4,827 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, along with 32 additional deaths.
One of the dead was a Carlton County resident in their early 20s.
The state’s rolling seven-day average positivity rate is at 10.7%, above the high risk threshold. There are also a reported 73.2 daily new cases per 100,000 Minnesota residents, putting the state well above the line considered high risk, which is just 10 per 100,000.
The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health bring the state’s cumulative number of people...
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 6,637 additional coronavirus cases on Thursday. That’s the highest single-day case total since April 13. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 7,630 cases per day, up 62% from a week ago, and up 71.7% over the last 30 days. Discounting the 15,414 reinfections added to the total case count on Nov. 14 and the 1,667 added to ...
(KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Friday more than 12,400 new cases of COVID-19. Data from the state health department shows 7,310 cases of the virus were found through the use of PCR tests. Missouri's daily average for the testing method is 1,045 cases. Antigen testing in Missouri found 5,112 new
The post FRIDAY UPDATES: State health department reports more than 12,400 new cases of COVID-19 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Data on breakthrough cases shows that unvaccinated Vermonters’ case rates have spiked in this post-Halloween surge.
Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont reports highest hospitalizations of Delta surge.
Missouri’s COVID-19 death toll increased by more than 20 percent Thursday afternoon, to more than 15,000 fatalities. The 2,771 deaths added to the report aren’t news to local health departments. They have been frustrated for months by the Department of Health and Senior Services’ unwillingness to recognize deaths where the patient’s diagnosis was confirmed by […]
The post Reporting change adds almost 2,800 COVID-19 deaths to Missouri total appeared first on Missouri Independent.
The U.S. government on Friday moved to open up COVID-19 booster shots to all adults, expanding efforts to get ahead of rising coronavirus cases that experts fear could snowball into a winter surge as millions of Americans travel for the holidays.
Double-masking, staying at home nearly 24/7 and rarely seeing people beyond his wife are still the way of life for kidney transplant recipient Andrew Linder, even after many in the United States are living like the pandemic has ended. Health officials are recommending third and even fourth shots to boost...
Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s cumulative count for breakthrough deaths jumped by 51% from 7,178 to 10,857. Some conservatives and vaccine skeptics have pointed to the seemingly drastic increase to bolster arguments against mandatory immunization policies. “40% of all covid deaths last...
Dr. Anthony Fauci has a simple message about the COVID-19 booster shot — get it. Fauci, the White House medical adviser for the coronavirus, recently told Insider that there is a lot confusion about the coronavirus vaccine booster shots. People are unsure about whether or not to get it. But...
ATLANTA — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are warning that measles is once again a global threat, partly due to the pandemic. Measles is one of the most contagious known viruses. The CDC said 22 million babies around the world missed their measles vaccines because of the pandemic.
Comments / 0