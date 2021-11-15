ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Me Becoming Mom: Tamron Hall

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTalk show host and journalist Tamron Hall gave birth at 48 years old, after years of struggling. She sits down...

Hello Magazine

Tamron Hall works her magic in skintight latex outfit - and wow!

Tamron Hall looked as stunning as ever when she wore an outfit her fans were clambering to get their hands on. The star showed off her look when she appeared on The View and shared a sneak peek at her appearance on Instagram too. The multi-talented TV host teamed her...
Tamron Hall
Deadline

‘Tamron Hall’ Renewed Through 2024 By ABC Owned TV Stations Group

Daytime talk show Tamron Hall has been renewed for two seasons, through 2024, by the ABC Owned Television Stations Group. The nationally syndicated show is in the middle of its third season. It airs in New York, LA, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Houston, Raleigh-Durham and Fresno and is syndicated by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. “Tamron Hall is a trusted and accomplished journalist and an outstanding talk show host,” said ABC News President Kim Godwin said. “She is a breath of fresh air in daytime, approaching every show and segment with her personal mix of curiosity and compassion. We are delighted to...
Talking With Tami

Keke Palmer On Going Public With Relationship On “Tamron Hall”

“Tamron Hall” kicked off the show’s “Fall… in Love” week on Monday, November 15 with special guest, actress and TV personality Keke Palmer. Before discussing her new Amazon series of short stories, “Southern Belle Insults,” Palmer opened up about boyfriend, Darius Jackson, and why she decided to go public with the relationship. She also got candid about her battle with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome [PCOS] and revealed why sharing the diagnosis helped her learn to love herself. See the clip inside…
BET

Nischelle Turner Gets A Surprise By Her Mentor On ‘Tamron Hall’ Show

Nischelle Turner received the surprise of a lifetime on the latest episode of Tamron Hall that she will never forget. On Wednesday (Nov. 10) Turner, who is the first Black woman to co-host Entertainment Tonight, was a guest on Tamron Hall to discuss her latest achievement of making Ebony’s esteemed Power 100 List, the influence of her mentor April Eaton and more.
Fast Company

Tamron Hall refuses to stay in one lane

Emmy Award-winning Tamron Hall has been a respected journalist for nearly three decades, becoming the first Black female cohost of the ‘Today Show’ in 2014. After a highly publicized exit from the show, she launched her own self-titled talk show. Now, Hall adds the title of author to her résumé with ‘As The Wicked Watch,’ revealing a story that is extremely personal to her.
soapoperanetwork.com

‘Tamron Hall’ Renewed for Two Additional Seasons

Currently in its third season, “Tamron Hall” has been given a two-season pickup by the ABC Owned Television Stations Group, keeping it on the air through the 2023-2024 television season. Hosted by veteran journalist Tamron Hall, the daytime talk show premiered in the fall of 2019 and has emerged as...
BET

‘Tamron Hall’ Daytime Talk Show Renewed Through 2024

Tamron Hall and her daytime talk show under the same moniker has been renewed for two seasons until 2024. The nationally syndicated show which is produced by ABC News is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns, according to Deadline. It is currently in the middle of its third season.
WJCL

WJCL Exclusive: 1 on 1 with talk show host Tamron Hall

She's a talk show host and a long-time journalist. Tamron Hall debuted her self-titled daytime talk show in 2019, airing weekdays on WJCL ABC 22. It even won a daytime Emmy. Right now the show is in its third season. "I think we'll just continue to grow and continue to...
KCRA.com

Dying to Ask Podcast: How to constantly pivot with Tamron Hall

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Tamron Hall is the ultimate utility player, a brand new author and the master of the pivot. It's not easy to transition between serious breaking news and lifestyle segments on a TV show. But Tamron found a new niche in daytime TV after a nearly 30-year career in news.
OK! Magazine

Michael Rapaport Blasted On First Day As 'Wendy' Guest Host, Fans Demand Sherri Shepherd Return To 'Save The Show'

Although Michael Rapaport was overjoyed to begin his guest host stint on The Wendy Williams Show, many fans were not happy to have him at the “Hot Topics” table. The 51-year-old actor will be filling in all week as host Wendy Williams continues to battle health woes. “I’m so glad to be here, I am so excited to be here,” Rapaport told the audience on Monday. “Wendy, thank you so much for trusting me with your show.”
weisradio.com

Halle Berry becomes an “Icon,” King Richard opens, and more

Oscar winner Halle Berry is receiving another special honor, the People’s Icon award at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards. Cardi B, who co-executive produced the soundtrack of Halle’s new film, Bruised, will present the award. “Halle Berry has broken down barriers, directed and starred in diverse roles that have paved...
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
