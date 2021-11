Before Andy Summers was a guitarist for the Police, Summers was almost a member of the Rolling Stones. While speaking with Ultimate Classic Rock, Summers explained, “I was a struggling musician. Well, I say 'struggling,' I was actually doing pretty well. I was pretty noted. I wasn’t in the Police yet. At that particular time, I was getting quite a lot of write-ups in the press. Just from being in bands, people noting me as this sort of guitar player on the scene.”

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO