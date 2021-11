One issue when brewing the perfect cup of tea is removing the teabag, or loose leaf tea from your cup once it has steeped to your preferred taste. One unique solution to this has been created by the team at PONG Product Design using magnets. The OhTeavor magnetic tea infuser allows you to control how strong or weak the flavour of your tea without spilling half your tea over your table work surface as you remove a soggy teabag or loose tea contain. Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $36 or £27 (depending on current exchange rates).

