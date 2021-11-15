Blind woman who gained her sight at 36 after cutting-edge eye surgery details her struggle to 're-learn how the world worked' - as she admits she had an 'identity crisis' after seeing herself in the mirror for the first time

A woman who spent her entire life being blind was suddenly able to see after undergoing life-changing eye surgery when she was 36 years old, but she has admitted that 're-learning and understanding how the world worked' was a lot harder than she ever imagined it would be.

Olivia Durant, who was born in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania but now lives in Los Angeles, California, was blind from birth due to her retina and lenses being 'deformed.'

After spending more than three decades of being unable to see, the woman went through four different procedures and gained partial sight in 2016 - but discovering everything for the first time, especially the way she looked, had its ups and downs.

Olivia decided to share her story on TikTok earlier this year, and she quickly went viral - gaining more than 75,000 followers and 600,000 likes on her videos.

And she said that the most shocking part was seeing herself in the mirror for the first time - especially since she didn't recognize the person staring back at her.

'I had no idea what I looked like. I had a complete identity crisis because it's a little weird when you can't identify yourself, right? It's a little disturbing,' she admitted in one of her TikTok videos.

The LA-based woman, who works as a project manager and producer for tech innovation and immersive theater, explained that another thing that was especially hard for her after she learned how to see was being in crowded places like a concert or a bar.

'Things where there's a lot of information, like a concert, a bar, a crowded restaurant - that really threw me off a lot because your brain can't really take in all that information at once,' she said.

'Imagine going from an [old] Nintendo to a PS4 over night. It's going to take your brain a bit of time to adjust to that, it's just way too much. It's almost like getting psychic powers, kind of.'

Olivia explained that she was born with 'microscope vision,' which meant her eyes were shaped like 'footballs' instead of 'spheres.' This caused her to only be able to see things that were as close as the tip of her nose. She also developed cataracts at a young age.

'My focus was behind where my eyeball is, into my skull, sort of,' she explained. 'So what this means is, I was born with microscope vision.

'I could see shape and color but not enough to actually see. It could have been from a birth defect, it could have been genetic, we don't really know. I just know that's how I came out of the oven.'

Olivia, who is also an athlete and inspirational speaker, admitted in another video that she actually developed major anxiety after she learned how to see.

'They do not tell you when you get these surgeries, because doctors are not therapists, that your entire life and everything you understand is going to be turned upside down and sideways,' she added.

'People will start treating you differently because they won't be able to adjust to you being able to actually do other things than you have done before. Your opinions may change on things, just because your perspective is changing.'

While chatting with Good Morning America recently, Olivia shared more about the experience, and she revealed that when she was younger, she was bullied because people couldn't identify her disability.

'People didn't really understand what to do with me as a child but I think it's gotten better. I got bullied a lot as a child, kids would just come out of nowhere. They would surround me and they would just start hitting me,' she recalled.

'Sometimes well-meaning teachers were trying to do the right thing, but they would open the door to more bullying by questioning my intelligence.

'When you have a disability but people are not able to identify it - in a child especially, a child can't speak for themselves and say, "Hey, I'm disabled." Because when you're a child, that's all you know. That's your normal.

'I ended up figuring out later when I got older, "Oh, I actually have a disability. There's nothing wrong with me at all except for I couldn't see."'

Her surgeries involved two lens implants and two laser procedures.

'Insurance covered a part of the surgeries. I was running events down in Virginia and Maryland for education, and the people that went to those events, they heard what happened and they insisted on paying for the rest of the surgery,' she told the outlet.

Her surgeries involved two lens implants and two laser procedures. She described it as 'life-changing,' and although it was a dream come true to be able to see, it came with challenges

'I was then put into a situation where I had to re-learn and understand how the world worked - in some cases. I didn't know how to cook, I didn't know how to do taxes,' she recalled

Olivia described the surgery as 'life-changing.' And although it was a dream come true for her to finally be able to see, it also came with its challenges.

'I was then put into a situation where I had to re-learn and understand how the world worked - in some cases - for the first time. I didn't know how to cook, I didn't know how to do taxes,' she explained.

She recalled one particular time where she didn't recognize herself in the mirror while she was out to eat at a restaurant, and it was very upsetting for her.

'I walked into a [restaurant] and said hello to myself [in the mirror], and then I realized how silly I looked. Then I started getting a panic attack and backed out of the restaurant,' she said.

'Then I started crying because the idea of like, "That's me? Oh my goodness!" It still bothers me sometimes because every other human being is told by other people who you are and what you are but it wasn't me.'

On the other hand, one of the highlights for her was being able to see colors for the first time. She explained on TikTok, 'I wasn't seeing proper color, I was seeing vague shape and color but it was all brown tinted. I didn't know that at the time so afterwards I was like, "Oh my God, the sky! That's what blue looks like, are you kidding me?"'

She concluded to GMA, 'Whatever is your thing and your struggle in life, you are not broken. You are absolutely fine just the way you are.'