ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Analysis: Freighters to the Fore as Planemakers Bet on Trade Flows

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - A pandemic-driven boom in air cargo is providing an auspicious backdrop for Airbus and Boeing to launch new large freighters, but longer-term trends - particularly the strength of the global economic rebound - will determine whether either succeeds. Airbus bagged its first deal for the freighter version...

money.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
airwaysmag.com

Qatar Airways: Boeing Freighters in the Crosshairs

MIAMI – Qatar Airways (QR) CEO expressed this week the Doha-based flag carrier was considering a new large freighter aircraft order. The Airline’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Akbar Al Baker said the airline was looking at a “very attractive proposition” from Boeing. This means the airline could be the Boeing 777X freighter version’s future launch customer when it is finally announced.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
airwaysmag.com

Lufthansa, Boeing in Talks for 777X Freighter

MIAMI – Lufthansa (LH) CEO Carsten Spohr said today that the airline is in negotiations with Boeing to acquire a new freighter version of the 777X while saying LH welcomes the competition from the new Airbus A350 cargo jet. The massive twin-engined test jet, which was outfitted with cumbersome test...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Planemakers grab deals at Dubai Airshow

DUBAI, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Global aerospace firms have secured tentative or firm orders for more than 400 airplanes at the Dubai Airshow, building on signs of a recovery from a global pandemic that has shattered the industry's profits. After major orders for narrowbody jets and a new freighter earlier...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
101 WIXX

Analysis – Freighters to the fore as planemakers bet on trade flows

(Reuters) – A pandemic-driven boom in air cargo is providing an auspicious backdrop for Airbus and Boeing to launch new flying juggernauts, but longer-term trends – particularly the strength of the global economic rebound – will determine whether either succeeds. Airbus bagged its first deal for the freighter version of...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freight#Price Analysis#Air Cargo#Boeing 777 300er#Boeing 777x#Reuters#The Dubai Airshow#European#Md 11s
Business Insider

Emirates will soon fly the world's largest twin-engine cargo plane in a landmark deal with an Israeli company

Emirates will convert four of its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft into cargo freighters. Israel Aerospace Industries is tasked with the conversions and is currently developing the first Boeing 777-300 Special Freighter. Cargo airlines have been clamoring for more aircraft as the supply chain and shipping crises continue. Emirates is the latest...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
airspacemag.com

Farewell to a Giant

In a hangar in Tarbes, France, a team of hard-hatted maintenance technicians looked up at the aircraft towering 73 feet above them, the giant that once held the promise of dominating international air transport—the Airbus A380. The team wasn’t there for the airplane’s regular maintenance check. They had come to take it apart. Employees of Tarmac Aerosave, one of the world’s largest aircraft-recycling companies, they would work for the next six months to disassemble for recycling the world’s largest airliner, a four-engine double-decker that was 238.6 feet long with a 262-foot wingspan and an empty weight of more than 600,000 pounds.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Boeing
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Qatar Airways
Place
Sydney
Country
China
simpleflying.com

How Are Passenger Aircraft Converted To Freighters?

Converted freighters have long been a popular and cost-effective way to build more cargo aircraft. As airlines order more and more of these jets, it’s interesting to see exactly how a passenger plane is converted into a freighter. Here’s a look at the process. Out with the old. The first...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Washington Post

Boeing’s 737 Max Was a Scandal. It’s Turning Into a Success

Just three years after the crash of Lion Air Flight 610 shortly after takeoff from Jakarta precipitated a chain of events leading to the worldwide grounding of Boeing’s flagship 737 Max 8 plane, a strange thing is happening. The single-aisle jet — whose crashes in Indonesia and, less than five...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

‘Excessive’ travel rules have suppressed demand, air industry boss tells MPs

The UK’s international travel rules have “suppressed demand” and caused “great confusion”, according to the former boss of British Airways’ parent company.Ex-IAG chief executive Willie Walsh told MPs that the UK’s coronavirus testing and quarantine requirements had been “excessive for too long”.Giving evidence to the Transport Select Committee he said the rules “continue to discourage people, principally because of the cost of testing”.The recovery is definitely being hamperedWillie WalshEven fully vaccinated travellers must pay for a lateral flow test after they arrive.Mr Walsh, director-general of airline trade body the International Air Transport Association, said: “There’s no justification for the...
INDUSTRY
pensacolavoice.com

Technical Analysis in Crypto Trading

Like any form of trading, decision making in the crypto market is crucial. It is a game of give-and-take, go-and-stop. Traders who are better at predicting market situations most likely succeed. It is not as simple as “Eeny, Meeny, Miny, Moe.” To come up with good decisions, traders use technical analysis. The term sounds intimidating, but it simply refers to evaluating historical market data to forecast future price fluctuations. Crypto traders predict the future situation of the market to make decisions in the present. They make calculated guesses. In this article, we will focus on understanding the concept of technical analysis concerning crypto trading.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD analysis: Trades sideways

The USD/CAD reached the resistance of the 1.2452/1.2457 zone and passed it on Thursday. However, since the event, the rate has been trading sideways. Namely, the pair appears to be squeezed in between the support of the mentioned 1.2452/1.2457 zone and the resistance of the 1.2470/1.2472 levels. Breaking of the...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Oil stocks take a broad beating as crude prices sink

The energy sector took a broad beating Friday, and was the weakest of the S&P 500's 11 key sectors, after crude oil prices were slapped down by fears that rising COVID cases in Europe will drive down demand. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF dropped 3.5%, with all 21 equity components losing ground, and has lost 5.5% amid a three-day losing streak. The biggest loser was Devon Energy Corp.'s stock , which slid 5.6%. Among other more active components, shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. slumped 4.3%, Marathon Oil Corp. gave up 4.3%, Occidental Petroleum Corp. lost 4.9%, Schlumberger Ltd. fell 5.1% and Chevron Corp. declined 2.2%. Meanwhile, crude oil futures shed 3.7% toward a seven-week low. The energy sector ETF has still run up 19.8% over the past three months, while crude oil futures have climbed 18.9% and the S&P 500 has gained 7.0%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Andreessen Horowitz-Backed Samsara Reveals Jump in Revenue Ahead of IPO

(Reuters) - Andreessen Horowitz-backed software startup Samsara Inc on Friday revealed a surge in revenue and a smaller loss, as it disclosed its finances for the first time ahead of an initial public offering in the United States. The San Francisco-based company sells subscriptions to its connected operations cloud, which...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy