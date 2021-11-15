ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Salman Khurshid's house in Nainital vandalised days after release of his new book, 21 people booked

austinnews.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDGI (Kumaun) Neelesh Anand told ANI that several people have been booked in connection with the incident. "Rakesh Kapil and 20 others have been booked. Strict action will be taken against perpetrators," he said. Sharing pictures and videos on Facebook, Khurshid wrote, "I hoped to open these doors to...

www.austinnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Farmers’ Fury Trumps Modi’s Strongman Style

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi isn’t used to backing down. So his move to repeal three contentious laws that have drawn tens of thousands of farmers to protest at the borders of the capital for over a year is significant. It’s easily the most serious political setback of his seven years in power.
INDIA
AFP

Pakistanis welcome Indian Sikhs for founder Guru Nanak's birthday

The scent of flowers and perfume hangs in the air as thousands of Sikhs from India were welcomed to Pakistan on Friday for one of the world's biggest birthday celebrations: the 552nd birth anniversary of the Guru Nanak. The festivities were taking place at the shrine to the founder of the Sikh religion in Nankana Sahib, the Pakistani city where he was born in 1469. The emotion is heightened this year, as devotees from Pakistan's arch-rival India were unable to cross the border in 2020, due to coronavirus restrictions. "I have goosebumps, I can't explain how I'm feeling," Darshan Singh, a 70-year-old farmer from India, tells AFP.
SOCIETY
wfxrtv.com

Scientists mystified, wary, as Africa avoids COVID disaster

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — At a busy market in a poor township outside Harare this week, Nyasha Ndou kept his mask in his pocket, as hundreds of other people, mostly unmasked, jostled to buy and sell fruit and vegetables displayed on wooden tables and plastic sheets. As in much of Zimbabwe, here the coronavirus is quickly being relegated to the past, as political rallies, concerts and home gatherings have returned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Salman Khurshid
Person
Shashi Tharoor
AFP

Taliban appeal to US Congress to release Afghan assets

The Taliban called Wednesday on US Congress members to release Afghan assets frozen after their takeover of the country, warning economic turmoil at home could lead to trouble abroad. "We hope that the members of the American Congress will think thoroughly in this regard," he added.
FOREIGN POLICY
allthatsinteresting.com

Israeli Archaeologists Just Unearthed A 2,100-Year-Old Fortress With ‘Tangible Evidence’ Of The Hanukkah Story

The Hellenistic fortress was destroyed by a Jewish Hasmonean army in their war to retake the region from the Greek Seleucid Empire, which had outlawed Judaism. Archaeologists in central Israel just excavated a 2,100-year-old Greek fortress in Israel’s Lachish Forest — and they say it confirms aspects of the origin story of Hanukkah.
MIDDLE EAST
Beaumont Enterprise

Sikhs arrive in Pakistan for annual religious festivities

Thousands of Sikh pilgrims have arrived in Pakistan for an annual commemoration of the birth of their religion's founder, officials said on Wednesday. Two main border crossings from India — at Wagah and Kartarpur — were reopened for the festivities, after being closed due to coronavirus restrictions for two years.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hinduism#Isis#Nainital#Ani#Congress#Hindutva#Islam#Union Ministers#Delhi Police
AFP

Delhi schools shut indefinitely as smog worsens

Delhi shut down schools until further notice, urged people to work from home and banned non-essential trucks from entering the Indian capital due to dangerous levels of air pollution. On Saturday, the Delhi government had ordered schools to close for a week and banned construction work for four days.
EDUCATION
austinnews.net

North Bengal BSF lauds Centre for enhancing powers of BSF

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], November 18 (ANI): North Bengal Border Security Force lauded the Centre's decision to enhance the powers of the force. Inspector General of BSF North Bengal Frontier, Ravi Gandhi today told ANI, "As per the three notifications issued by the government of India on October 11, BSF is required to increase its area of the jurisdiction from 15 km to 50 km, under 3 acts - CRPC 1973, Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1920, and Passports Act, 1967.""BSF doesn't have any investigation powers or FIR lodging powers; the police handle investigations and FIRs. We don't have any problems as we have been doing joint operations with police before and after this notification," Gandhi said.
INDIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AFP

India orders probe into shooting of two 'civilians' in Kashmir

Authorities in Indian-administered Kashmir ordered a probe Thursday into the killing of two men during a security operation, after police violently broke up a protest demanding the bodies be returned to their families. Police said the men died in "crossfire" on Monday during a shootout inside a commercial complex in Srinagar, the disputed region's main city. Their families said they were civilians and accused security forces of murdering the pair in "cold blood", denying police claims that the pair were associated with militants. Manoj Sinha, a New Delhi appointee serving as Indian Kashmir's top administrator, said the government would take "suitable action" as soon as a report into Monday's incident was completed.
INDIA
The Independent

Nine Insulate Britain activists jailed for breaching road blockade injunction

Protesters gathered outside the Royal Courts of Justice on Wednesday as nine Insulate Britain activists were jailed for breaching a government injunction that banned them from blocking roads.Eight were sent to prison for three or four months, while the ninth, Ben Taylor, was given a six-month sentence after a judge said his submissions to court were “inflammatory”. Another of the jailed activists, Emma Smart, intends to go on hunger strike.Raj Chada, representing the protesters, said: “With these prison terms, the long and honourable tradition of civil disobedience is under attack again.” Insulate Britain have become increasingly active since summer,...
PROTESTS
AFP

'It's killing us': Delhi's smog-choked roads take their toll

Stinging eyes, an unrelenting cough and chronic lung disease have taken their toll on Bhajan Lal, an auto rickshaw driver navigating the Indian capital's chaotic roads and poisonous air. For the last three decades, Lal carted passengers along bumpy thoroughfares to temples, markets and offices in New Delhi, working every day through the winter months when a pall of toxic smog settles over the sprawling megacity. "The pollution causes a lot of problems for my throat," the 58-year-old told AFP, after a morning spent in the driver's seat of his motorised three-wheeler. "My eyes sting... My lungs are affected, which creates breathing problems. Mucus builds up and collects in my chest."
INDIA
AFP

The radicals behind Pakistan's anti-France protests

They have terrorised religious minorities, incited riots against France, and mobilised thousands of fanatical supporters who have paralysed Pakistan with violent protests at a moment's notice. In just five years the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan party (TLP) -- whose leader, Saad Rizvi, was released from detention on Thursday -- has seen its reach explode in Pakistan, opening a new chapter in the country's deadly confrontation with extremism. The party, also known as the Movement at the Service of the Prophet, launched a campaign against France after Paris-based satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo last year republished cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammed -- an act deemed blasphemous by many Muslims. But the TLP first began making headlines in 2016, when they protested the execution of Mumtaz Qadri, a bodyguard who assassinated the governor of Punjab over his stance on blasphemy, a massively inflammatory charge punishable by death in Pakistan.
PROTESTS
austinnews.net

Paras Aerospace India launches Universal UTM from High Lander Israel enabling BVLOS Missions in India

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Paras Aerospace Private Limited, India, a subsidiary of Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited announces the launch of Universal UTM product for enablingThe association with High Lander will allow professionals and commercial establishments to enjoy best-in-class drone features, mission efficiency and automation from preflight authorization to mid-mission changes and post-flight logs through an easy-to-use dashboard with the Universal UTM and Mission Control platform products.
ECONOMY
AFP

Tiananmen vigil leader invokes Gandhi at Hong Kong sentencing

A leading Hong Kong democracy activist facing jail invoked Mahatma Gandhi's civil disobedience campaign in court on Wednesday as he gave a defiant speech defending his decision to take part in a banned Tiananmen vigil. Lee Cheuk-yan is one of eight pro-democracy figures on trial for joining a vigil last year which had been banned by Hong Kong police for the first time in 31 years, citing the coronavirus and security fears. Five defendants, including Lee, have pleaded guilty to joining an "unauthorised assembly". At Wednesday's sentencing hearing Lee stood to deliver an emotional statement in which he compared Hong Kong's democracy movement to India's struggle for freedom from colonial Britain.
INDIA
austinnews.net

MoS Home Nityanand Rai inaugurates family housing complex of CISF in Delhi's Dwarka

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Thursday inaugurated the family housing complex of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Dwarka in Delhi. Senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs and the CISF personnel and their families were also...
INDIA

Comments / 0

Community Policy