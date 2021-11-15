ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

The Smart Protein Summit 2021 by GFI focused on transforming the future of food and its impact on public and planetary health

austinnews.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 (ANI/Hunk Golden and Media): The Good Food Institute India (GFI India), the central expert organization and convening body in the 'alternative protein' or 'smart protein' sector, successfully organized its annual flagship event - The Smart Protein Summit 2021 recently. The Summit received an overwhelming response from...

www.austinnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
austinnews.net

Authors of ''Clean Energy Exploitations" interviewed by Adam Torres at Mission Matters

Ronald Stein and Todd Royal, co-authors of "Clean Energy Exploitations", were interviewed by Adam Torres on the one-hour Mission Matters Business Podcast. The book helps citizens attain a better understanding of the ethical problems surrounding the generation of intermittent electricity from breezes and sunshine, and the construction of EV batteries, Stein and Royal highlight the abuses in Clean Energy Exploitations - Helping citizens understand the environmental and humanity abuses that support "clean" energy (published by Archway Publishing), are exploiting citizens in developing countries.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
information-age.com

Looking to the future of ESG with digital transformation

Anna Mleczko, senior marketing specialist at Future Processing, explores the future role of digital transformation in ESG, as COP26 continues in the UK. Environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG), is gaining popularity across the business landscape. With the news headlines filled with updates from COP26, organisations across the globe are under pressure to show how they intend to hit climate change targets. Not only is it important for businesses to consider their impact on the environment, but they also need to adopt an active role in taking care of their employees and wider society. Implementing a thorough ESG framework helps to create value for a business by giving the corporate company a face and holding enterprises accountable for their promises and newfound responsibilities.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gfi#Food Industry#Food Security#The Future Of Food#Ani Hunk Golden#Summit
World Economic Forum

Why we need a planetary health star rating for apps

With more than 7.5 billion forecast to connect via online services by 2030, digital technology’s contribution to global GHG emissions is likely to increase over the next decade. Reducing the digital carbon footprint should not be the sole responsibility of consumers. Tech companies need to be more proactive in making...
CELL PHONES
wholefoodsmagazine.com

MegaFood Video Series Reframes Conversations Around Personal & Planetary Health

MegaFood has launched “What Matters,” a storytelling series intended to reframe conversations around how we value and prioritize personal and planetary health. “What Matters” consists of a series of conversations hosted by Erin Stokes, N.D., Medical Director at MegaFood, featuring guests including Bethany Davis, Director of Social Impact, MegaFood; Ann-Marie Hourigan, Quality Standards Principal Advisor, Whole Foods Market; Kathryn Kellogg, sustainability and zero-waste advocate; Ally Love, CEO and Founder of Love Squad; and Kanchan Koya, Ph.D., Founder of Spice Spice Baby. The conversations cover topics ranging from regenerative agriculture to everyday tips for reducing food waste.
HEALTH
Science News

DNA from mysterious Asian mummies reveals their surprising ancestry

Mystery mummies from Central Asia have a surprising ancestry. These people, who displayed facial characteristics suggesting a European heritage, belonged to a local population with ancient Asian roots, a new study finds. Until now, researchers had pegged the mummified Bronze Age bunch as newcomers and debated about where in West Asia they originally came from.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
yourmoney.com

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards

Amazon blamed the high cost of processing payments for the decision. Online card payments attract a range of fees including interchange fees and other transaction charges. The email to Amazon customers said: “Starting 19 January 2022, we will unfortunately no longer accept Visa credit cards issued in the UK, due to the high fees Visa charges for processing credit card transactions.”
BUSINESS
americanmilitarynews.com

Top US general reveals new info on China’s globe-circling hypersonic missile

A top United States military general revealed new information on China’s globe-circling hypersonic weapons test in August that stunned U.S. officials, according to an exclusive interview with CBS News on Tuesday. General John Hyten, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told CBS that China “launched a long-range missile”...
MILITARY
wfxrtv.com

Scientists mystified, wary, as Africa avoids COVID disaster

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — At a busy market in a poor township outside Harare this week, Nyasha Ndou kept his mask in his pocket, as hundreds of other people, mostly unmasked, jostled to buy and sell fruit and vegetables displayed on wooden tables and plastic sheets. As in much of Zimbabwe, here the coronavirus is quickly being relegated to the past, as political rallies, concerts and home gatherings have returned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EurekAlert

New evidence that mass treatment with Ivermectin has halted spread of river blindness in two Nigerian states; Separate study shows drug’s potential to interrupt West Nile Virus transmission in US

Eliminating river blindness in two Nigerian states—a first for this major hotspot—could invigorate decades-long effort to deploy ivermectin to eliminate disease globally. Work in California and Colorado shows potential to reduce West Nile Virus transmission in humans by mixing ivermectin into bird feed, more evidence of drug’s non-COVID value. Arlington,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

What is happening in Madagascar and why is country on the verge of world’s first climate-induced famine?

Thousands of people in Madagascar are at risk of famine in the coming months and more than 1 million more are suffering severe hunger, according to the United Nations.Successive droughts and failed harvests have forced people to eat leaves, cacti and insects, and the UN says it is the first impending famine that cannot be blamed even in part on war.Some children in the south of the country arrive at aid stations too weak even to cry, according the body’s World Food Programme.What is the famine situation in Madagascar?The World Food Programme (WFP) said on Tuesday that some 14,000 people...
UNITED NATIONS
thedallasnews.net

Bill Gates predicts Covid-19 mortality rate

American billionaire Bill Gates has claimed Covid-19 deaths and infections may drop below seasonal flu levels next year as more people get vaccinated and treatment improves, unless we encounter a new, more deadly variant. Speaking on Thursday in a virtual interview at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore, founder...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy