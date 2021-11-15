ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Review

Cover picture for the articleThe detective genre is an odd one. Many games purporting to be detective thrillers simply lead you by the nose down a linear series of clues and narrative beats, occasionally stopping to let you choose a dialogue option or piece together a very obvious lead. Sherlock Holmes Chapter One does not...

Daily Jeffersonian

Another Sherlock Holmes adventure takes the stage at the Civic Center

Theater fans will soon have a change to enjoy "Sherlock Holmes and the Case of the Claustrophobic Conundrum" during a six-night run at the Pritchard Laughlin Civic Center in Cambridge. The play, an original written and directed by local playwright Anne Chlovechok, opens Nov. 12 with additional performances on Nov....
CAMBRIDGE, OH
abovethelaw.com

Negotiation With Sherlock Holmes And His Assistant … Sigmund Freud?

Someone once said that a good negotiator should be a mix of detective and psychologist. Victor Kiam put it like this: “A negotiator should observe everything. You must be part Sherlock Holmes, part Sigmund Freud.”. There is some truth to that. Sherlock is the shining example of deductive reasoning, while...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Opening night for “Baskerville,” a Sherlock Holmes Mystery

Thursday, November 11, is opening night for Tryon Little Theater’s production of “Baskerville” – a Ken Ludwig comedy which transforms Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic tale into a murderously funny adventure. Ludwig has been called America’s preeminent comic playwright and has won numerous awards for his plays and musicals. Set in...
TRYON, NC
gamewatcher.com

Frogwares Talks Cinematics and Narrative in Sherlock Holmes Chapter One, Responds to Comparison with AAA Titles

Publisher and developer Frogwares has released a new behind-the-scenes video for adventure game Sherlock Holmes Chapter One, delving deeper into the cinematic techniques it used to amplify the effects of the game's more powerful narrative moments. Sherlock Holmes Chapter One documents the detective's early years and his transformation into the...
VIDEO GAMES
horrornews.net

The Film Detective Releases Limited Deluxe Edition of ‘The Sherlock Holmes Vault Collection’

Featuring four beautifully restored, rare Sherlock Holmes mysteries starring Arthur Wontner and Reginald Owen and exclusive collector’s items, available Nov. 2-26 Cinedigm announced today that The Film Detective, the classic film restoration and streaming company, has opened its online, e-commerce store for its highly-anticipated deluxe edition of The Sherlock Holmes Vault Collection, available Nov. 2-26.
MOVIES
Citizen Tribune

Walters State Theatre to put on ‘The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes’

Walters State Theatre is coming back to the stage in a big way, presenting not one, but four great Sherlock Holmes mysteries featuring four great actors in the title role. The show opens Nov. 18 and will mark the first live, in-person theatre performance at the college since “Mr. Burns: A Post Electric Play” in October, 2019.
THEATER & DANCE
waytoomany.games

Review – Sherlock Holmes Chapter One

I’ve always been a sucker for a good mystery, so it’s only natural that my penchant for mystery novels would spill over into which video games I tend to enjoy. Although, for some reason I have yet to play an actual Sherlock Holmes based game. I have played several titles based off the works of Agatha Christie, such as Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders and Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The First Cases, but it appears I have never actually played any of the games revolving around Arthur Conan Doyle’s famous sleuth. Well, there’s a first time for everything. I’m really happy that my first experience with one of my beloved literary characters was such a good one, with Frogwares’ Sherlock Holmes Chapter One.
VIDEO GAMES
gamesasylum.com

Out this week: Battlefield 2042, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One, Grow: Song of the Evertree, A Short Hike, more

The standard edition of EA’s Battlefield 2042 launches this week. Following last week’s early access bestowing Gold and Deluxe editions, reviews are starting to surface. Scores are mixed so far – for every 9/10 there’s seemingly a 7/10. EGM felt it deserved top marks (5/5) while Stevivor couldn’t find many...
VIDEO GAMES
WABE

‘Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery’ is a wildly ambitious reinterpretation at Theatrical Outfit

Who killed Sir Charles Baskerville? Could there be any truth to the legend of a supernatural hound? These questions and more will be unraveled in a new comedic mystery play from Theatrical Outfit. A playful and wildly ambitious reinterpretation of one of Arthur Conan Doyle’s most enduring mystery stories, “Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery,” presents a cast of five brave actors portraying 40 different characters. “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes was joined by actors John Keabler, who plays Sherlock Holmes, and Gina Rickicki, who plays 14 different characters. The show debuts Wednesday at Balzer Theatre at Herren’s and runs through Dec. 19.
ENTERTAINMENT
bubbleblabber.com

Review: The Great North “Skidmark Holmes Adventure”

Judy’s murder mystery party doesn’t go exactly as planned. Meanwhile, Alyson invites herself on a date with Beef. Don’t you hate it when a mystery party turns out to be an actual mystery? Well, Judy does, and she’s going to solve it whether she likes it or not. This week’s episode showcases how anything can go wrong regarding murder mysteries and a misunderstood date.
TV SERIES
techraptor.net

The Sympathetic Focus of Darkest Dungeon II

We here at TechRaptor have put a lot of time into Red Hook Studio's dark fantasy RPG, Darkest Dungeon II. While it is still in Early Access on the Epic Games Store, this sequel makes a lot of interesting design decisions, differentiating itself from its predecessor. As a matter of fact, despite the truly terrible and cruel world these games are set in, Darkest Dungeon II manages to be filled with even more humanity thanks to these changes.
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

Marvel’s ‘Blade’ Adds Delroy Lindo to Cast

Delroy Lindo is joining the cast of Marvel Studios’ “Blade,” starring Mahershala Ali as the titular human-vampire hybrid. Lindo, who most recently appeared in the Netflix Western “The Harder They Fall,” is the first actor to join the cast since Ali broke the news of the “Blade” reboot at the end of Marvel Studios’ 2019 panel at San Diego Comic-Con. Bassam Tariq (“Mogul Mowgli”) is directing the feature project from a script by Stacy Osei-Kuffour (HBO’s “Watchmen”). It’s unclear who Lindo will be playing, but one strong possibility is Jamal Afari, who in the Marvel comics is the man who raised and...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time’ Review: A Portrait of the Fabled Writer Who Turned Darkness Into Play

“Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time” is two documentaries in one. It’s a film about the life and work of Kurt Vonnegut, and on that score it covers most of the bases and captures what it was that made Vonnegut the quintessential pop-philosopher novelist of his era — the quips and catchphrases and sci-fi curlicues, the whimsically upbeat cynicism of his chain-smoking Mark-Twain-of-the-counterculture image, the way that, in “Slaughterhouse-Five” (1969), he took his experiences as a witness to the bombing of Dresden in World War II and turned them into a mythology of war that caught the despair and bitter insanity...
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

32 Steven Spielberg Movies Ranked Worst to Best

Steven Spielberg is in the pantheon of cinema’s greatest directors. The three-time Best Director Oscar winner has helmed such modern classics as “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark” (1981), “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” (1982), “Schindler’s List” (1993), “Jurassic Park” (1993) “Saving Private Ryan” (1998), and “Lincoln” (2012). (See who has won […]
MOVIES
SFGate

Review: Murder and espionage in Egypt with Sherlock Holmes

“The Return of the Pharaoh” by Nicholas Meyer (Minotaur Books) A missing duke, the tomb of Thutmose IV and Sherlock Holmes all converge in “The Return of the Pharaoh,” the newest installment of Nicholas Meyer’s take on the adventures of the world-renowned detective. Meyer’s book brings readers to early 20th...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

