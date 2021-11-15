Pharmacy strike canceled as tentative agreement reached with Kaiser Permanente and the Guild for Professional Pharmacists
By Deniene Erickson, Issues Manager, Kaiser Permanente Northern California. We are very pleased to announce that at about 1:00 a.m. this morning, Kaiser Permanente and the Guild for Professional Pharmacists reached a tentative agreement for a new 3-year contract for pharmacists in our Northern California region. The tentative agreement reflects our...contracostaherald.com
