You all know the phrase that is tossed around just before an election. 'Every vote counts.' I used to think that was just a saying. But recent history has proven it to be true. Look at the history of this nation's elections and you'll see that the margin for victory has been razor thin! When a race is super close, usually the candidate that is behind will request a recount, which is their legal right. Sometimes errors are found one way or the other, but generally, the results hold fairly close. But what happens if there is an honest-to-goodness tie?

MARION, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO