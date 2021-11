When Marvel's What If...? introduced zombies to the MCU there were instantly whispers that this may not the be only time we see the shambling monsters appearing, with some even going as far as to suggest that a live-action iteration could be on the cards. That isn't a reality yet, but we are getting a brand new series in the newly announced Marvel Zombies animated show, which is now in development for Disney+. Based on the success of the Zombies episode of the MCU's first animated offering, this is probably going to be one of the biggest revelations to come out of Disney+ for Marvel fans.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO