Video Games

Xbox Creator Seamus Blackley Talks 20 Years of Xbox - Unlocked 520

By Best Games
IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXbox creator Seamus Blackley joins us for a special episode commemorating...

www.ign.com

GamesRadar+

Five moments that defined the first year of Xbox Series X

It's been a busy (and expensive) console launch year for Xbox and although independent stats show PS5 ahead in sales, Microsoft has claimed the Series X is its fastest selling console ever. The machine has seen some excellent games, with Psychonauts 2, Tetris Effect Connected, and Yakuza Like a Dragon propping up old favourites Forza Horizon 4, Sea of Thieves, and Gears 5, all of which were updated and optimized for the new machine. A smattering of decent multiplatform releases added to the mix – but were these the real stories of the console's first year?
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Xbox News: The Forgotten City: Interview with Creator Nick Pearce

Xbox Game Pass members can now dive into the heart of The Forgotten City time loop. The story behind the creation of this game is rather singular, however, and we had a chance to sit down with its creator, Nick Pearce, to understand its unique gaming mechanics, its inspirations, and what it means to bring The Forgotten City to Xbox Game Pass.
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Xbox Series X|S – The One Year Review

One year ago today, the new generation of console gaming started with the release of the Xbox Series X and S. One hyper-powered games console paired with a lower-end sibling, both looking to roll forward a lot of the positive moves that Microsoft had made over the previous five years.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

CATAN confirmed for Xbox and PlayStation

Over the course of a couple of decades, Catan has made a bit of a name for itself in the tabletop community. Now though it’s set to hit the virtual world as Dovetail Games and Asmodee Entertainment announce CATAN for Xbox and PlayStation. Full details are still pretty thin on...
VIDEO GAMES
Wired

PS5 vs. Xbox Series X: How They Compare 1 Year Later

Usually, a “versus” article would pit the Xbox Series X/S versus the PS5 head-to-head, comparing their specs and stats and games. We’ll get to all that for sure, but the interesting question isn’t “How do they stack up?” It’s “How do they stack up, given, y’know, everything?”. By the end...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Xbox Creator Shares A Nice Message Ahead Of 20th Anniversary Thanking Fans For Their Support

Seamus Blackley, the father of the Xbox who is now better known for baking ancient bread, has shared a message ahead of the 20th anniversary of Xbox. Posting on Twitter, Blackley said said the team who helped design and release the Xbox only are owed about 40% of the credit for the success of the console. "The real people who made Xbox successful are gamers and fans. You guys, " Blackley said. "Without the support of the people who took the risk to buy the thing, it never could have succeeded."
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Xbox Series X’s First Year in Review – A Solid Start

The Xbox One era was a turbulent one for Microsoft and the Xbox brand as a whole. Coming into the console generation, Microsoft almost immediately lost most of the momentum it had gathered with the Xbox 360 over the course of several years, and for the next few years, a string of bad decisions and disappointing games made for a pretty rough first half of its life for the Xbox One. Heading into the Xbox Series X/S era, however, Microsoft has a couple of years of rebuilding under its belt, with Xbox Game Pass, a number of high profile studio acquisitions, and several upcoming big games being announced for the coming years.
IGN

Xbox Cheat Codes and Secrets

This page is part of IGN's Grand Theft Auto 3 Wiki guide and details everything you need to know about cheats, whether it be how to enter and activate them, as well as the best cheats available, and a complete list of all cheats that appear in GTA 3. With over 20 cheats and secrets available in GTA 3 to explore, these cheats can all be used and activated across every Xbox platform, Xbox Series S|X, Xbox One, and Xbox 360. This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox, PC, Switch, and PS5.
VIDEO GAMES
mmorpg.com

Xbox Celebrates 20 Years By Releasing Halo Infinite Multiplayer Beta For Free On Xbox and PC

During today's Xbox 20th Anniversary stream, the team at Microsoft reminisced on some of the things that have made the console special over the last 20 years. Inarguably, the staying power of the console can be attributed largely to the legendary Halo series, something not lost on Microsoft today. To celebrate the milestone, the team at 343 Industries have launched the multiplayer portion of Halo Infinite today, with the campaign still to come on December 8th.
VIDEO GAMES
Axios

Xbox chief Phil Spencer reflects on 20 years of Xbox

Two decades in, the unexpected consequences of some of Xbox’s boldest innovations nudged Microsoft to break away from its initial “gamer” marketing push toward an inclusive approach to gaming, Xbox boss Phil Spencer tells Axios. Why it matters: Xbox turns 20 today, offering a moment to reflect on what Microsoft...
VIDEO GAMES
stevivor.com

Power On: The Story of Xbox is a doco about the creation of Xbox

Power On: The Story of Xbox is a six-part documentary series that explores the creation of Microsoft’s game console, the company today announced. Premiering 13 December (likely 14 December here in Australia), Microsoft says the doco is “told by the team that lived it.”. “Power On: The Story of Xbox...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Original Xbox creator says launch made him "feel like an amateur"

One of the creators of the original Xbox has been sharing his thoughts ahead of the console's 20th anniversary. Seamus Blackley, who is credited with the idea of a dedicated Microsoft console, took to Twitter earlier today to say that Xbox's imagery attached to its anniversary celebrations - due to kick off later today - "just made me all verklempt," a Yiddish word for being overcome with emotion.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

20 years of Xbox: a visual history

Twenty years ago today, Microsoft released the original Xbox in North America, marking its bold entry into the world of console gaming. Since then, the design of Xbox consoles have changed almost beyond recognition. What started with a piece of big and bulky ‘90s-style electronics has (generally) gotten sleeker and more compact, and as trends have shifted, we’ve seen wired controller ports, and even some disc drives, disappear.
VIDEO GAMES
Stuff.tv

It’s 20 years since Microsoft launched the first Xbox

It’s the 20th anniversary of the original Xbox console hitting the streets of the US and Canada alongside the original Halo: Combat Evolved. To celebrate, there was an Anniversary Celebration stream – here it is if you want to recap. You’re also able to download special 20th anniversary Xbox wallpapers...
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Random: 20 Years Ago, This Xbox Ad Was Banned From British Television

Xbox turns 20 today, and while we're remembering some of the most amazing Xbox-related games and events of the past two decades, it's perhaps worth mentioning the amazing British TV commercial for the console's launch which was banned following a handful of complaints. Called 'Champagne' but often referred to unofficially...
VIDEO GAMES
stevivor.com

70 new Xbox, Xbox 360 games backwards compatible on Xbox Series

70 new titles including the Max Payne series have been added to Xbox Series backwards compatibility on Xbox One and Xbox Series S & X consoles, Microsoft today confirmed. Of that new list, more than 30 titles will offer up additional functionality like FPS Boost, Microsoft’s Peggy Lo today disclosed during the 20th anniversary Xbox and Halo livestream.
VIDEO GAMES

