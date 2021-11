New York City police are searching Friday for a man accused of committing what Mayor Bill De Blasio is describing as a "disgusting," antisemitic act. The unidentified individual allegedly "grabbed a yarmulke from the head of a male" in Manhattan on Thursday and then made an antisemitic remark and threw it at the 34-year-old victim when he was asked to give it back, according to the NYPD’s Hate Crimes Unit.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO