Texas A&M vs LSU Kick Time Announced

The University of Texas has arguably the most impatient football program. With the boosters, financial influencers, power brokers, and oil tycoons, more than the head coach has an opinion on how the Longhorns should be run. Texas believes it is the biggest brand in college football, and its fans embrace a “win now” attitude at all times. Steve Sarkisian knew this when he took the job; however, it looks like it’s becoming too much for him. After a 4-1 start to the season, Texas has lost five straight games — including a stunning one-point loss to Kansas (56-57) last week at home.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO