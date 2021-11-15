ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museums

The Most Anticipated Art Exhibitions of 2022

By Astrid Taran
tripsavvy.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re dedicating our November features to arts and culture. With cultural institutions around the world in full swing, we’ve never been more excited to explore the world’s beautiful libraries, newest museums, and exciting exhibitions. Read on for inspiring stories on the artist collaborations that are redefining travel gear, the complicated relationship...

www.tripsavvy.com

Comments / 0

Related
Curbed

Everything We Know About the Immense, Messy Macklowe Art Auction

During the 57 years of their marriage, the real-estate mogul Harry Macklowe and his wife Linda amassed a massive and massively valuable collection of blue-chip 20th- and 21st-century art — including Rothko, Twombly, Warhol, Richter, Marden, Giacometti, de Kooning, Pollock, Picasso, Johns, and many more. And not just a single Warhol or Twombly — in many cases, multiple works per artist, “each one marking a distinct and critical moment in the respective careers,” according to Sotheby’s, which is auctioning off the couple’s collection in the aftermath of their ugly divorce. The house lays out estimates in excess of $600 million, the highest ever placed on a collection at auction. (The David Rockefeller collection, sold at Christie’s in 2018, pulled in $832 million against an estimate of $500 million.) The sale is scheduled in two sessions: one tonight, one next spring. As a former vice-chairman of Sotheby’s once said about the collection in the New York Times, “The art world will be fighting over it.”
VISUAL ART
Robb Report

Francis Bacon’s ‘Pope’ Painting Leads Phillips’s $139 Million Art Auction

After Christie’s and Sotheby’s launched the marquee auction season in New York, Phillips staged its 20th century and contemporary art auction at its newly opened Park Avenue headquarters on Wednesday night. The sale brought in a total of $139 million, the highest total for an evening sale in the house’s history. Of the 46 lots offered, 43 sold, with the sale achieving a 93 percent sell-through rate. Two lots—a painting of a young Vietnam War-era soldier by Barkley L. Hendricks from 1968 and another by Milton Avery from 1957—were withdrawn before the sale began. Eleven lots in the auction were offered...
VISUAL ART
newjerseyhills.com

Stirling artist exhibits digital work in NYC

LONG HILL TWP. – Digital art has passed the threshold into a new era of creation, access and, yes, cryptocurrency. Stirling artist Trish Gianakis has joined this art movement, taking part in the Mask Ephemera Exhibition during the 2021 NFT.NYC Conference. The exhibition was showcased from Nov. 1-4 in the Edison Ballroom and Palladium Center in Times Square, New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
winonapost.com

Minnesota Marine Art Museum announces 2022 exhibitions

The Minnesota Marine Art Museum (MMAM) in Winona is home to one of the finest collections of American and European artwork in the Midwest, with works by artists such as Claude Monet, Georgia O’Keeffe and Vincent van Gogh. Complementing its historic collections are three galleries of rotating, temporary exhibitions, exploring the theme of “great art inspired by water.” MMAM is pleased to announce a diverse lineup of exhibitions for 2022.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Warhol
Person
Hayao Miyazaki
Person
Barbara Kruger
Person
Monet
Person
Jasper Johns
Person
Pipilotti Rist
Person
Matisse
Person
Cezanne
Person
Kehinde Wiley
Person
Picasso
Person
Francis Bacon
downtowndevil.com

Five must-see art exhibits in the Valley in November

With the new month, comes new and exciting exhibits in the Phoenix area, featuring unique art pieces like wall-to-wall projections, ceramics and fashion staples. Here’s a look into five must-see exhibits you won’t want to miss this month:. “Mind Field”. Where: Bentley Gallery at 215 E. Grant St. When: Through...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Nebraska City News Press

Morton-James announces art exhibit

Sean Akers, a pediatric psychologist in Omaha, specializes in working with children hospitalized with various medical issues. He feels very fortunate to do something he loves. His artistic endeavors help him cope with the emotionally intense nature of his job and is a way he can relax from his daily routine.
OMAHA, NE
Frederick News-Post

DISTRICT Arts hosts themed exhibit 'WIND'

DISTRICT Arts is hosting the themed exhibition “WIND” through Nov. 14. The exhibition features works that incorporate an interpretation of wind in our lives, in history, in mythology or in a multitude of other ways. A total of 29 artists were chosen; 21 from Maryland, seven of whom are from Frederick County.
FREDERICK, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Art World#Contemporary Art#Art Exhibitions#Mind Mirror
beincrypto.com

NFT Exhibition in Singapore Blending Crypto Art and Cuisine

A popular Singaporean cryptocurrency exchange is hosting a first-of-its-kind non-fungible token (NFT) art exhibition with pieces from Andy Warhol and Beeple. A new exhibition called “Right Click + Save” has been launched by Singaporean restaurant-cum-art concept establishment Appetite, in partnership with Singaporean crypto exchange, Coinhako. The collection features early artistic...
VISUAL ART
TrendHunter.com

Dark Abstracted Art Exhibitions

The Minyades exhibition features Richard Hoglund's new series of paintings. The paintings include dark excavations that are inspired by the ongoing pandemic. Hoglund's series will debut at the Bonnier Gallery during Miami Art Week on December 2nd, 2021, with an opening reception. The exhibition will be on view until February 28th, 2022, in Allapattah, Miami.
VISUAL ART
Evening Star

Art exhibit to feature photos, haiku

GARRETT — The Garrett Museum of Art is hosting a new exhibit, “Simplicity.”. The exhibit features photographs and original haiku by co-authors Jim Gabbard, director of Garrett Museum of Art, and Angela Green, gallery coordinator/curator. The museum is located at 100 S. Randolph St. Hours are 5-8 p.m. Friday, 4-7...
GARRETT, IN
townandcountrymag.com

A New Exhibit Blurs the Line Between Art and Jewelry

Melanie Grant is determined to break down the hierarchy that separates art from jewelry. After all, she says it isn’t about the medium, it’s about the artist’s vision and expression. To further her mission, the editor and author invited 18 contemporary artists—from the established Ai Weiwei and Frank Stella to emerging jewelry talents including Melanie Eddy and Satta Matturi—to express their connections to nature through wearable sculpture. The result is Forces of Nature, a groundbreaking selling exhibit of 40 unique jewelry pieces that was created in partnership with Elisabetta Cipriani Gallery in London. It’s on view at the gallery and online from November 18-27.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
Egypt
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
ARTnews

MCA Chicago Hires New Museum Triennial Curator Jamillah James

The Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago has filled its two top curatorial positions, both of which have been open for several months. René Morales will now be the institutions chief curator, and Jamillah James will be its senior curator. They will begin in their roles early next year. James is among the most closely watched curators working today. With Margot Norton, she co-organized the 2021 New Museum Triennial, which runs until January 23. She is currently senior curator the Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles, where she has worked since 2016. Among her influential exhibitions there were ones dedicated to Nayland...
CHICAGO, IL
whatsupmag.com

Studio B Announces Dimensional Art Exhibit

Easton, MD - Studio B Art Gallery is pleased to announce that special guest artist, Sandy Alanko, will join the gallery this November to exhibit her Dimensional Watercolor Paintings. Sandy’s works reflect the beauty and elegance of the natural world, with a special focus on marine and wildlife subjects using 3D-like effects.
EASTON, MD
The Post and Courier

ARTS AND HUMANITIES: Museum exhibition explores a shadowed realm

“Penumbra” is such a lovely word. The sonorous middle syllable and the open vowel sound at the end make it a wonderful word to say out loud: “penumbra.” It’s the kind of word that one imagines Edgar Allan Poe would have relished for its musicality, making good use of it in one of his lyrical poems both for its meaning and its sound quality.
CHARLESTON, SC
pointandshoreland.com

Monthly exhibition schedule for Toledo Museum of Art

The following is the monthly exhibition schedule for the Toledo Museum of Art, at 2445 Monroe Street, Toledo:. •Stan Douglas: Doppelgänger, until May 15, 2022: Canaday Gallery, free. Stan Douglas: Doppelgänger is the science fiction-inspired film by artist Stan Douglas. The film centers around an astronaut named Alice, who embarks...
TOLEDO, OH
DmitriyArbatov

Sistine Chapel Exhibit in NYC: Opinion

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel exhibit in New York City is open and you can go and see it. The easiest way to get your tickets via Fever App. Ticket price for an adult is about $20 – which is good! The organizers promising you the unique exhibition which invites you to step into the universe of the greatest masterpieces of Michelangelo, seen from a totally new perspective. And since I’ve never been to Italy and never saw original works of Michelangelo, I decided to go and check it out. For some reason I had a feeling that it’s going to be something like Immersive Van Gogh exhibit in New York, but it wasn’t.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tripsavvy.com

8 New Museums That Opened During the Pandemic

We’re dedicating our November features to arts and culture. With cultural institutions around the world in full swing, we’ve never been more excited to explore the world’s beautiful libraries, newest museums, and exciting exhibitions. Read on for inspiring stories on the artist collaborations that are redefining travel gear, the complicated relationship between cities and spontaneous art, how the world’s most historic sites maintain their beauty, and an interview with mixed media artist Guy Stanley Philoche.
MUSEUMS
Yes Weekly

Upcoming visual art exhibit, Theatre Art Galleries

Food and drink will be served and following Guilford County guidelines, face coverings required. The Main Gallery will feature the art of Greig Leach with an exhibit titled “20/20”. Greig Leach Artist Statement:. “Each of us have had to discover ways to process the previous year and how it has...
HIGH POINT, NC
thecollegianur.com

Contemporary art exhibits on display throughout Richmond

Local galleries released new modern and contemporary art exhibits in Richmond for the rest of fall and early winter. Many of these free exhibits appear in smaller galleries throughout the city, such as the Reynolds Gallery in the Fan District. This contemporary art museum features two new painting and photography exhibitions: Ron Johnson’s “Alive in the Superunknown” and Brittany Nelson’s “Beam Us Home.”
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy