The Wheel of Time TV adaptation is almost upon us, but if you were hoping for a decade and a half of TV with seasons for each book, you might be slightly disappointed. The original book series consists of 14 novels in the main storyline plus one prequel novel But in a press junket ahead of the premiere, executive producers Marigo Kehoe and Mike Weber were hesitant to speculate about how many seasons the TV show might go. They mentioned getting to 10 seasons, indicating they would be happy to wrap up the story with fewer seasons than it had books.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 9 DAYS AGO