Steelers' Joe Haden: Considered day-to-day

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly discussed a major trade at the deadline earlier this week. Philadelphia star defensive lineman Fletcher Cox remained with the NFC East franchise, despite being mentioned in trade rumors throughout the season. However, while the Eagles held onto Cox, they reportedly discussed a...
Steelers linebacker Melvin Ingram was traded to the Chiefs on Tuesday in return for a sixth-round draft pick ahead of the NFL trade deadline. The Steelers had just signed 32-year-old Ingram in the offseason. What sparked the trade, though, was Ingram reportedly wanting more playing time on the Steelers. Through seven games, he was only a starting player in one Steelers game and he played in six total games.
The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in the midst of complicated situation pertaining to their quarterback position. With Ben Roethlisberger’s status still in doubt due to a positive COVID-19 test, the organization doesn’t have a clear answer as to who will line up under center for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
The NFL has decided on the punishment of Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker TJ Watt after punching Seattle Seahawks running back Alex Collins during their Week 6 showdown last Sunday. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the league has fined Watt $10,815 for unnecessary roughness. To recall, Watt threw four punches...
The Steelers’ surging running game and the heavy demands it’s placing on rookie Najee Harris are reminiscent of a scene in ‘Jaws.’. Crusty Captain Quint keeps upping the throttle on his overworked boat until the bearings blow and the engine goes up in smoke. A couple of scenes later, the old fisherman who refused a life jacket gets swallowed by the shark.
The Houston Texans are on bye this week. A miserable season with more than enough misfires has atleast allowed fans to laugh during the 1-8 campaign. However, this week everyone in Houston can exhale. It’s impossible for the Texans to lose this week. That doesn’t mean there isn’t a lot...
Mike Tomlin appears to have his made his decision about who will start at quarterback for the Steelers on Sunday. Tomlin appeared on Pittsburgh’s 93.7 The Fan to talk about the team’s QB situation, the Chargers, and more. Per 93.7’s Andrew Filliponi, the Steelers will “build” their plan around Mason...
Tom Brady knew that as he got older and his career headed towards its end, Bill Belichick would not keep the aging quarterback on the New England Patriots. The Pittsburgh Steelers apparently plan to handle Ben Roethlisberger differently. FOX Sports NFL reporter Jay Glazer, who is friendly with Steelers head...
The Pittsburgh Steelers got some encouraging update on the status of TJ Watt, who exited Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions with hip and knee injuries. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the MRIs on Watt’s hip and knee came out negative. While he is still feeling sore after getting banged up in their Week 10 game, it is undoubtedly good news that he avoided any structural damage.
The Steelers knew when they selected Najee Harris in the first round of this year's draft, they were getting a well-seasoned player. After all, Harris had spent all four years in college at Alabama, where he was in a competitive backfield situation with the likes of Josh Jacobs and Damien Harris, who also are starting running backs in the NFL. You either played well, or you didn't play.
The Chicago Bears will battle the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football, where Chicago will be looking to break a three-game losing streak ahead of their bye week. The Bears are coming off a 33-22 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, where the offense showed progress behind Justin Fields and the defense will be looking to right the ship after a brutal second-half performance.
Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was limited in practice for the second day in a row Friday, and a new injury was cited as the reason. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback is dealing with a shoulder injury that was not listed on the injury report previously. When Roethlisberger was limited Thursday, it was because of pectoral and hip injuries that have bothered the 39-year-old quarterback in previous weeks.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers Cornerback Joe Haden is questionable to return to the ongoing game at Heinz Field. Steelers Director of Communications Burt Lauten says that Haden has a foot injury. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details.
Pittsburgh Steelers’ cornerback Joe Haden has appeared to avoid a serious foot injury he suffered in Sunday’s tie against the Detroit Lions. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Haden’s injury is not significant, though it’s unclear if he’ll be able to play in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Per...
They didn’t lose a game Sunday, but the Pittsburgh Steelers did lose a handful of starters to injury. In addition to T.J. Watt missing all of the fourth quarter and overtime a 16-16 tie with the winless Detroit Lions, cornerback Joe Haden and the starting guard duo of Kevin Dotson and Trai Turner were forced to leave the game and did not return because of injury.
The Pittsburgh Steelers may be without another veteran player as Joe Haden exited the Steelers Week 10 matchup against the Detroit Lions. Per Steelers spokesperson Burt Lauten, Haden is dealing with a foot injury and is questionable to return. Haden missed the Steelers Week 2 matchup against the Las Vegas...
Some good Steelers news after a pretty miserable Sunday filled with injuries and a tie against the winless Detroit Lions.
According to a report, Steelers cornerback Joe Haden is day-to-day with a foot injury.
The Pittsburgh Steelers are playing the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Heinz Field, and they have already suffered one injury in the contest. According to the Steelers, cornerback Joe Haden has sustained a foot injury, and he is now questionable to return to the game. Haden suffered his injury late...
Sunday was another ugly performance by the Pittsburgh Steelers defense. The biggest frustration for this group has been the poor tackling, especially in the run game. This isn’t a new problem and with no end in sight, you really have to wonder how a group of professionals can struggle with something so fundamental.
Comments / 0