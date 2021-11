Oprah Winfrey has shared a clip of the moment she met Adele “for the first time ever” ahead of their sit-down interview.The interview was broadcast in the US as part of a two-hour special on Sunday (14 November) in the US on CBS. The programme also included a concert that had been pre-recorded at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles.In the clip, Winfrey arrives at her residence, where Adele is waiting for her. “Welcome to my home,” the singer quipped, to which an excited Winfrey responded: “Oh my God, there she is!”“I was just talking to Gayle [King] about...

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO