Notice: Vaya Health Futures Committee Meeting on November 18

By Community Bulletin
Mountain Xpress
 4 days ago

Pursuant to N.C.G.S. § 143-318.12(b), this email serves as official notice that Vaya Health Board of Directors will conduct a Futures Committee meeting at 2:30 p.m. via conference call on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. The...

mountainx.com

