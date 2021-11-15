Notice: Vaya Health Futures Committee Meeting on November 18

JACKSON COUNTY TDA MEETING NOTICE The Jackson County TDA will hold a mixed virtual Executive Committee meeting on November 10, 2021 at 1:00 p.m., JCTDA Office, 98 Cope Creek Road, Suite D, Sylva, North Carolina. Citizens are invited to make written or oral comments. Written comments will be accepted by email before November 10th at 12:00 p.m. at Director@DiscoverJacksonNC.com or directly to the TDA Board. Please call 828-339-1160 and request to be added to the virtual meeting to provide oral comment during the meeting. You will need to provide an email address or phone number to receive the link or number for the meeting and specify if you will be making public comment. You must call to make this request by 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 10th to allow time for the link to be sent to you. 36e.

SYLVA, NC ・ 9 DAYS AGO