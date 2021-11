Google could be releasing its first ever Pixel foldable smartphone very soon. By soon we mean next year in 2022. More OEMs are also expected to make related announcements as the mobile industry is pushing for more foldable devices and 5G phones. The Pixel foldable smartphone will be the first-gen offering so we’re not expecting much. It will be and interesting piece but rumor has it the phone will not be equipped with the same camera sensors used on the new Pixel 6 series.

