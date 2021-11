One of the many charms Lush, the 2018 debut album from Lindsey Jordan and her band Snail Mail, was its dated quality. Though a musical highlight in the 21st century, Lush sounded like it could’ve debuted in the 1980s during the early peaks of R.E.M. or Sonic Youth. The lax energy, downbeat sound and fuzzy guitar riffs in Snail Mail’s music sounded so dead-on with the indie rock of decades past, one could wonder how the band would evolve. Do they stay a nostalgia act wallowing in days gone by through a sound past its prime? Or do they catch-up with the times and see if their lyrics still stand out among louder instrumentals?

