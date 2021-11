Marvel Zombies is officially becoming its own TV series on streaming service Disney Plus. The Marvel Cinematic Universe spin-off was announced as part of Disney Plus Day. After their gore-filled episode as part of Marvel’s What If…?, Marvel Zombies are getting their own, undead show. Right now, nothing else is known besides that it’s in development, with a logo that resembles the eponymous comic book series. Given what we saw in the What If…? episode, though, we can expect a bloody affair. In the animated series, when Bruce Banner crashes back to Earth at the start of Avengers: Infinity War, he finds the planet an infected wasteland.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO