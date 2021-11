Pearl Jam dominated the 1990s. The upstart rockers survived massive amounts of fame and managed to keep their head, carefully overseeing their career and taking control of just about every decision that could possibly affect their brand and their future. But as the 21st century arrived, Pearl Jam's world got rocked a little. They managed to release five studio albums during the '90s, and their sixth, Binaural, came in 2000. However, the disc became the first released by the band to not reach platinum status.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO