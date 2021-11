Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher had a most animated conversation with the media in his weekly press conference yesterday as his name continued to come up in terms of him being a candidate to become the boss man at LSU. Fisher was asked by a local media member about the possibility of him leaving College Station but he apparently putting to rest once and for all that he would be staying in Aggieland not just after this season but for many more seasons to come with an emphatic response.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO