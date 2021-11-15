ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Pet of the Week - Annabelle

By Editorials
independentnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnnabelle is a 2-month-old adoptable angel. Adored by her...

www.independentnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WETM

Pet of the Week: Cupcake, Animal Care Sanctuary

(WETM) – Today’s Pet of the Week is an absolutely precious girl from Animal Care Sanctuary in Pennsylvania. Cupcake is two years old and came all the way from Georgia. Rebecca Morgan from ACS said staff drove nine hours to North Carolina to pick her up. Cupcake loves dogs and...
PETS
Springfield News Sun

Champaign County Pet of the Week

Licorice is a petite 1-year-old spayed female. She has quite unusual markings as you can see. While Licorice gets along with most of the cats here at the shelter, she’s selective in who she chooses to be friends with. She may do best as an “only cat” home. Come meet her at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at www.pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
The Independent

Hospice nurse reveals what people say before dying

A hospice nurse from California has revealed what most people say before they die.Julie, who goes only by her first name on social media, has been working as a hospice nurse in Los Angeles for the past five years and has been educating people about death on TikTok.Hospice care is a type of health care that focuses on relieving a terminally ill patient’s pain and symptoms and attending to their emotional and spiritual needs at the end of life.“I love educating patients and families about what to expect with hospices and what to expect with the specific disease they are...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
957thebeatfm.com

Situation 805: “My husband invited my dead beat dad to Thanksgiving at our house”

Good morning guys! I am stoked to hear my situation on the radio. So my estranged father has reappeared into my life after 16 years. I am 38 years old and he left my mom when I was 5 years old. He would occasionally show up to my grandma’s house when I would go visit her. Well I had not seen or heard from him in 16 years. He recently tried reaching out to me and ended up contacting my husband. My husband had never met him, he only knew the little bit that I shared with him. Well my husband invited him to dinner for Thanksgiving at OUR house. I told my husband I don’t want him to come. My husband all of a sudden has a soft spot for my dad. He said he spent a while with him on the phone and he thinks I should give my dad a chance. I understand my husband just wants to help, but I think he should of consulted with me 1st before inviting him to dinner at our house. I want my husband to un-invite him since he’s the one who invited him. My father is a dead beat selfish person. The only reason he is looking to come visit is so he can ask to stay here for a few days since his girl friend kicked him out for domestic abuse. My husband said if I don’t want him to come I can call him and un-invite him myself, otherwise he’ll be visiting. My husband grew up with out a dad. He tells me I am being unfair and I am lucky to still have mine. But do I really? No! Once again my husband thinks he’s helping but it’s actually just causing drama between us now. How do I make him see this?!
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
beyondthecreek.com

Attention Anti-Maskers – Enjoy Shopping at Target!

Despite a Contra Costa health order mandating indoor masking in most public places, including retail shops such as Target, I was surprised to recently see maskless people at the Walnut Creek Target. These weren’t masks hanging below their face people either, absolutely no masks. Considering the amount of employees milling about I was curious how these people could freely shop. So at the register I asked what the policy was and one employee told me they, despite the indoor mask order, can only suggest that people wear masks. That’s all.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
michiganchronicle.com

Black Homeowner Threatened Over ‘Negro Santa’ Yard Decoration

The holiday tradition of sending letters to Santa was reversed for one Black homeowner who said he received a threatening note from Saint Nick. “Please remove your negro Santa yard decoration. You should not try to deceive children into believing that I am a negro,” the note Little Rock, Arkansas homeowner Chris Kennedy received reads.
SOCIETY
independentnews.com

Big Jangle Band to Perform at Firehouse Arts Center in Pleasanton

The Big Jangle Band, a Tom Petty tribute band from the San Francisco Bay Area, will perform live at the Firehouse Arts Center in Pleasanton on Saturday, Nov. 20. Big Jangle Band founder Paul Cotruvo will be joined by vocalist Kiki Stack and local musicians Dan Hertlein, Kevin Scott Kroner, Bruce Brophy and John Gajan.
PLEASANTON, CA
independentnews.com

Masonic Lodge #218 of Livermore Looking for Matching Funds

The Masonic Lodge #218 of Livermore recently approved a $1,000 donation to go toward a local food bank, and the group is looking to partner with a grocery store or individuals willing to match the funds for a total of $2,000. The funds will go to Tri-Valley Haven, a Livermore food bank. For more information, call AJ Macheavich at 916-936-9503.
LIVERMORE, CA
independentnews.com

Livermore Wine News: An Early Assessment of Harvest 2021

Just what should be made of vintage 2021? While it’s hard to pin a tail on this multifaceted donkey, most consider it a fantastic vintage. For some, this means not having to add as much acid, while for others, who found the fruit somewhat lacking in natural acidity, it means having to acidulate a bit more than in previous vintages. While growers in France rarely find themselves in this situation, it’s common in California. Blame it on the sunshine.
LIVERMORE, CA
CBS Philly

Friendships From Ronald McDonald House Give Young Parimala, Her Loved Ones Hope

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — CBS3 is presenting our Give a Little Love Telethon Thursday which benefits the four Ronald McDonald Houses in the Philadelphia region. The phone lines are open until 8 p.m. Thursday night. You can call 1-888-506-HOPE to donate. One of the most meaningful things about the Ronald McDonald House is that it shows little patients they’re not alone. There are other children who also have doctor visits and hospital stays, and they share friendships that last a lifetime. CBS3’s Ukee Washington met a very special little girl whose face lights up when she arrives at the Ronald McDonald House of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
independentnews.com

Christmas During Thanksgiving

I'm putting in an early wish for Christmas. I am hoping that the City Council, in all their wisdom, will give us citizens the gift we have asked for, for over a year. I know it is a lot to ask from these sainted visionaries, but perhaps they could listen to us citizens, instead of the ego of their leader and his minions. Give us the park that the City Council originally floated to get our votes (Measure P). Could they do something to give us a reason to be thankful in the season of Thanksgiving, and actually do what we have asked for repeatedly at the rate of 2 to 1? Let the citizenry of Livermore be thankful, and have a beautiful feast on this day, and not the rancid "turkey" they have stuffed down our throats.
LIVERMORE, CA
independentnews.com

Livermore Needs a “Living Room”

Recently, we signed up for a walking tour in San Francisco’s Chinatown. The tour was with City Guides, a wonderful program through the SF Public Library that offers over 90 different walking tours of the city. Our tour began at Portsmouth Square, an amazing park in the heart of Chinatown...
LIVERMORE, CA
independentnews.com

Missing Man Ministry Helps 43 Families

In its first in-person event since the onset of the pandemic, Missing Man Ministry (MMM) founder David Doyle announced on Sunday this week that the nonprofit organization this year has helped 43 families that suffered a loss. MMM started in April of 2011 after a group of men supported a...
CHARITIES
independentnews.com

Goodness Village Aims to Add 8 More Tiny Homes

Alameda County — With the last unit occupied at Goodness Village in recent weeks, Executive Director Kim Curtis now aims to raise funds to build a new community center and at least eight more units for people experiencing homelessness in Livermore and its surrounding communities. Nestled on the site of...
LIVERMORE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy