Pet of the Week - Annabelle

I'm putting in an early wish for Christmas. I am hoping that the City Council, in all their wisdom, will give us citizens the gift we have asked for, for over a year. I know it is a lot to ask from these sainted visionaries, but perhaps they could listen to us citizens, instead of the ego of their leader and his minions. Give us the park that the City Council originally floated to get our votes (Measure P). Could they do something to give us a reason to be thankful in the season of Thanksgiving, and actually do what we have asked for repeatedly at the rate of 2 to 1? Let the citizenry of Livermore be thankful, and have a beautiful feast on this day, and not the rancid "turkey" they have stuffed down our throats.
Comments / 0