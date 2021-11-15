ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turnstile Announce Love Connection Tour Heading to North America in 2022

By Larisha Paul
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
Baltimore five-piece rock outfit Turnstile are taking their new album Glow On on the Love Connection Tour in 2022. The record dropped on Aug. 27 via Roadrunner Records.

Kicking off in San Francisco in late February for two shows before officially resuming in April, the 22-date trek through North America will feature support from Citizen, Ceremony, Ekulu, Truth Cult, and Coco & Clair Clair.

The title of the tour, Turnstile Love Connection, comes from the band’s summer EP of the same name. Those four songs, including the comeback single “Mystery,” worked their way onto Glow On for their first new album in three years.

​“A lot of it is a big-picture reflection on the effect that you have on the world as a person, and on what you leave behind when you’re gone,” Turnstile’s Brendan Yates told Kerrang of the project.

Tickets sales begin on Friday, November 19th. Find tickets here .

The Turnstile Love Connection Tour Dates

February 23 — San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
February 24 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
April 26 — Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
April 27 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
April 29 — Vancouver, BC @ The Rickshaw Theatre
April 30 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
May 2 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
May 4 — Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theatre
May 6 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
May 7 — Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live
May 9 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
May 10 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
May 12 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
May 13 — Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
May 14 — Lawrence, KS @ The Granada Theater
May 17 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
May 18 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
May 19 — Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre
May 21 — Worcester, MA @ Palladium
May 23 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
May 24 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
May 26 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

