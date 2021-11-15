Turnstile Announce Love Connection Tour Heading to North America in 2022

Baltimore five-piece rock outfit Turnstile are taking their new album Glow On on the Love Connection Tour in 2022. The record dropped on Aug. 27 via Roadrunner Records.

Kicking off in San Francisco in late February for two shows before officially resuming in April, the 22-date trek through North America will feature support from Citizen, Ceremony, Ekulu, Truth Cult, and Coco & Clair Clair.

The title of the tour, Turnstile Love Connection, comes from the band’s summer EP of the same name. Those four songs, including the comeback single “Mystery,” worked their way onto Glow On for their first new album in three years.

​“A lot of it is a big-picture reflection on the effect that you have on the world as a person, and on what you leave behind when you’re gone,” Turnstile’s Brendan Yates told Kerrang of the project.

Tickets sales begin on Friday, November 19th. Find tickets here .

The Turnstile Love Connection Tour Dates

February 23 — San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

February 24 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

April 26 — Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

April 27 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

April 29 — Vancouver, BC @ The Rickshaw Theatre

April 30 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

May 2 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

May 4 — Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theatre

May 6 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

May 7 — Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live

May 9 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

May 10 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

May 12 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

May 13 — Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

May 14 — Lawrence, KS @ The Granada Theater

May 17 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

May 18 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

May 19 — Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre

May 21 — Worcester, MA @ Palladium

May 23 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

May 24 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

May 26 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club