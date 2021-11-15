ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Poll: 46 percent say Biden has done less than expected since entering office

The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago

More voters say they believe President Joe Biden has accomplished less than expected since taking office in January, a new Hill-HarrisX poll finds.

Forty-six percent of registered voters said they think that Biden has done less than expected since entering the White House while 23 percent say they think he's done more than expected and 31 percent say he has done about as much as expected.

Along party lines, there is a big split on the job Biden has done in the White House.

Seventy-two percent of Republican voters say they think that Biden has done less than expected along with 50 percent of independents.

Forty-four percent of Democrats said he's done more than expected while 17 percent said he's done less and 38 percent said about as much as expected.

The most recent Hill-HarrisX presidential approval survey also finds Biden's support slipping.

Forty-seven percent of registered voters in the Oct. 20-23 survey said they disapprove of the president, while 11 percent said they neither approve nor disapprove.

A Sept. 24-25 Hill-HarrisX poll found that 42 percent of voters disapprove of Biden's job as president, while 11 percent said they neither approve or disapprove.

The survey comes as Biden is expected to sign the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package into law on Monday.

The Hill-HarrisX poll was conducted online among 921 registered voters between Nov. 9-10. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.

