GTA San Andreas Tags are the perfect way to stamp your gang's authority on the neighborhoods around Los Santos, so everyone knows not to mess with the Grove Street Family. You'll have plenty of opportunities to do this as there are a full 100 Grand Theft Auto San Andreas Tags to lay down, so you'd better make sure you're well stocked up on spray paint for this one. It's worth putting in the time to cover up the graffiti from the other gangs, as you'll earn a big chunk of respect as well as a cache of weapons back at your crib, so follow our guide to spray all of the GTA San Andreas Tags locations.

