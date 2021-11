We know what you’re thinking: The Las Vegas Raiders have started their annual mid-to-late season nosedive. Not so fast. Sure, it was a bad day as the Raiders led their own demise in a sloppy 23-16 defeat to the 3-6 New York Giants. But I’m not so sure this was a sign of a team ready to drop out of playoff contention. It just might have been a lousy day, NFL teams have them all the time.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO