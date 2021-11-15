ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Anthony Pegues Named Vice President of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Justice

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I am excited to join Defenders to help strengthen our workforce and broaden the constituency for the protection of wildlife and plants in their natural communities.”. Anthony Pegues, Vice President of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Justice. Defenders of Wildlife is pleased to announce Anthony Pegues as Vice President of...

missouri.edu

An update on the reimagining of the Division of Inclusion, Diversity and Equity

Maurice D. Gipson, vice chancellor of the Division of Inclusion, Diversity and Equity, shares information about recent changes. I am pleased to share some important updates from the Division of Inclusion, Diversity and Equity (IDE). Our realignment process is underway, and we have begun to implement positive changes in IDE.
COLUMBIA, MO
The Suburban Times

Dr. Terryl Ross to Lead Goodwill’s Anti-Racism, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Efforts

TACOMA, WA (November 10, 2021) – Terryl Ross has joined Goodwill of the Olympics & Rainier Region as Vice President of Anti-Racism, Equity, Diversity & Inclusion. As a member of the Executive team reporting to President & CEO, Lori Forte Harnick, Ross is responsible for driving Goodwill’s strategy and plan for becoming an anti-racist organization and advancing equity, diversity, and inclusion for all.
TACOMA, WA
maine.edu

USM Athletics Establishes Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Advisory Board

GORHAM, Maine – With a proud tradition of success in the community, the classroom, personal development, professional growth, and of course athletic competition, the University of Southern Maine Department of Athletics knows that to continue to evolve as a leader in these critical areas, a commitment to the work of internal-evaluation, to learning and developing forward-thinking strategies, and to prioritizing the success of its student-athletes in all areas is required.
COLLEGE SPORTS
State
South Carolina State
frontier.edu

Frontier’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Initiatives Examined in the Summer 2021 Quarterly Bulletin

The Summer 2021 issue of the Frontier Nursing University Quarterly Bulletin features comprehensive coverage of the university’s diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts. The issue approaches DEI from all angles, including a feature on Dr. Rachel Sherman, who has become a community leader and advocate for social justice and reform. Read about Dr. Kimberly Jones-Beatty’s efforts to find data-driven solutions to the maternal mortality crisis and its disproportionate impact on underserved populations. Learn more about the multitude of university-driven DEI programs and committees, as well as the ongoing work of the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. This issue also looks back at the 2021 Diversity Impact Conference and details the programs being funded by two newly received federal grants totaling $4,140,000. Finally, this issue of the Quarterly Bulletin highlights the involvement and leadership of FNU community members within external organizations as the university strives to be an industry leader for change.
HYDEN, KY
Atlanta Business Chronicle

Q&A with Kimberlin Bolton of re:imagine/ATL, a 2021 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Awards honoree

Atlanta Business Chronicle has named our 2021 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Awards honorees. They will be celebrated at an awards event Nov. 11 at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights. Here’s a Q&A with a representative of one of the Outstanding Diversity in an Organization, Kimberlin Bolton, executive director, re:imagine/ATL:
ATLANTA, GA
wgvunews.org

Mutually Inclusive: Aquinas College Center for Diversity, Inclusion & Equity

Weekly we focus on the work of area individuals and organizations advancing equity in our community. This morning we welcome Alicia Lloyd who is the Director of the Aquinas College Center for Diversity, Inclusion & Equity, and Special Advisor to the President. Joining the discussion is WGVU Grants Manager Steve Chappell. This weekly segment is part of a grant from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.
COLLEGES
abc7amarillo.com

TTUHSC announces new VP of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center has named Jody C. Randall as its new vice president of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, a press release announced Friday. Randall currently serves as the founding director for the Office of LGBTQIA Education & Engagement and as an adjunct lecturer...
AMARILLO, TX
case.edu

Blanton Tolbert appointed first associate director for diversity, equity and inclusion for the Case Comprehensive Cancer Center

Blanton S. Tolbert, vice dean for diversity, equity and inclusive excellence for Case Western Reserve School of Medicine, was recently appointed as the first associate director for diversity, equity and inclusion for the Case Comprehensive Cancer Center. The newly created associate director role aims to coordinate and facilitate diversity, equity...
HEALTH SERVICES
msmc.edu

Mount talk explores diversity, equity, and inclusion in sport

Mount Saint Mary College's Investigating Research on Campus (iROC) series has explored a wide variety of topics this fall, from examining business sustainability to delving into the lesser known works of Edith Wharton. R. Scott Russell, assistant professor of Sports Management at the Mount, recently added to the diverse collection...
NEWBURGH, NY
oregonstate.edu

Anthony Koppers appointed as senior advisor to the Vice President for Research

Anthony Koppers, an international expert in large-scale geodynamic processes and marine geology, has been named senior advisor to Oregon State University Vice President for Research Irem Tumer. Koppers, associate dean for research in the College of Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences since 2019 and a member of the college’s faculty...
OREGON STATE
Washington Examiner

Diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives are more pervasive than you think

Historically, American universities hired faculty members based on the quality of their scholarship. The process was meritocratic, with the most successful candidates having an impressive track record of research and teaching. More recently, hiring committees have come to value something else: a commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. Faculty applicants...
COLLEGES
Daily Reporter

McMahon names new vice president, company associate

Engineering and architectural firm McMahon has promoted two current employees, recognizing them for their professional accomplishments and company leadership. Michael Simon, senior transportation project manager, has been named vice president; and Michael Martin, architect, has been named associate of the company. Simon has 37 years of experience in civil engineering,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Cleveland.com

KeyBank donates $2 million toward diversity, equity and inclusion efforts in Cleveland in honor of past CEO

CLEVELAND, Ohio – KeyBank is celebrating its outgoing CEO with $2 million in philanthropic gifts across the city of Cleveland. Beth E. Mooney, the former KeyCorp Chairman & CEO, was honored Thursday night with the 2021 Cleveland Heritage Medal. The company says the two grants its giving out are in-line with her commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.
CLEVELAND, OH
Wicked Local

Review hiring practices to help achieve diversity, equity, inclusion goals

This past summer, I had the privilege of serving on the screening committee for Belmont Public Schools’ Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. The experience caused me to reflect on how important hiring practices are to achieving DEI-related goals. I would like to share four strategies for making hiring more inclusive that I have learned over time and have seen work to good effect.
JOBS
centenary.edu

Centenary hires Dr. Latoya Pierce as first Dean of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and Chief Diversity Officer

SHREVEPORT, LA — Dr. Latoya Pierce, an academic and educator with deep experience in fostering multicultural awareness and dialogue and instituting inclusive practices and processes, will join Centenary in January 2022 as the College’s first Dean of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and Chief Diversity Officer. Pierce comes to Centenary from St. Bonaventure University in New York, where she was director of the university’s enormously successful online master’s program in counselor education and is also currently serving as interim dean of the School of Education.
SHREVEPORT, LA
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

HFMA's first Black chair tells finance leaders to focus on diversity, inclusion and health equity

Healthcare Financial Management Association Chair Tammie L. Jackson called on healthcare finance leaders to focus on reducing healthcare disparities and promoting health equity, during HFMA's Annual Conference held this week in Minneapolis and online. While health disparities have been documented for decades, the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccination efforts brought the...
HEALTH

