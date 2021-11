Bitcoin has just activated Taproot, the cryptocurrency‘s largest update in the past four years. For most users, Taproot will create better privacy and anonymity in transactions. Bitcoin has previously relied on the Elliptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithm, which obtains a unique signature based on your wallet key to identify who owns what. With the new upgrade, Bitcoin will be introducing a second form of signatures known as Schnorr signatures, which allow larger, multi-signature transactions to be unreadable, essentially creating the same amount of privacy for everyone regardless of trade size.

