Raisin Pistachio Scones with Orange Glaze

By PureWow Editors
purewow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s simple: You either love scones or you don’t. Either way, here’s...

www.purewow.com

Denver Post

Southern macaroni and cheese recipe

If you’re looking for a macaroni and cheese to make for Thanksgiving, it deserves to be special, and Millie Peartree’s family recipe fits the bill. It’s extraordinarily cheesy, with a careful ratio of extra-sharp Cheddar (for big flavor) and a layer of Colby Jack (for gooey meltiness). Feel free to play with the cheeses, and use vegan versions if you prefer.
thesouthernladycooks.com

EASY SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE

This easy sweet potato casserole makes a wonderful side dish for any holiday event or gathering. The dish is delicious for a weeknight because it is so easy to throw together when you are busy or tired. I love sweet potatoes anytime and can eat this right out of the refrigerator for a snack when I get hungry. You could easily double this recipe and it keeps well for several days. I love the crunch of the cornflakes along with the sweetness of the brown sugar. You might also like our recipe for maple bacon sweet potatoes.
Mashed

Mexican Cornbread Casserole Recipe

What's for dinner tonight? Let's try a one-dish meal packed with all the yummiest ingredients you can find! Food enthusiast and recipe developer Hayley MacLean has crafted this mouthwatering Mexican cornbread casserole recipe, and it's sure to please the whole family. "This dish is a hit because it is full of flavor, is super simple to put together, and is super hearty and filling," MacLean explains of the dish. "One pan of this will feed the whole family with leftovers to spare." We totally second this. Anything to make dinner quick and tasty, we're here for it!
myrecipes.com

I Changed One Ingredient in This Boxed Cake Mix Recipe and Won the Holidays

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As much as I love to explore vintage cookbooks and magazines and dive into the recipes, I must admit that sometimes I can be a bit quick to dismiss them as silly fluff, worthy of a good laugh but not an actual cooking project.
TODAY.com

These 12 Aldi finds are perfect for Thanksgiving and the holidays

Aldi has so many great finds year-round but November is one of their best months to score all the stuff you need to get ready for holiday entertaining on the cheap. Just as we're saying goodbye to another Halloween, Aldi gave TODAY Food a look at their November offerings to usher in the holiday season which include some seriously yummy desserts, fun kits to do with the kids and of course some beverages for the adults that will surprise and delight.
Power 96

Thanksgiving Stuffing Requires This One Delicious Minnesotan Ingredient

I know Thanksgiving is still three weeks away, but that doesn't mean we can't start to discuss what should be present on your table this year. You may not know, but Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays. I love spending time with my immediate family and thoroughly enjoy devouring the delicious Thanksgiving staples. In fact, this holiday is the only time I will willingly be involved in the cooking.
simplygluten-free.com

Soy Glazed Brussels Sprouts with Bacon & Cranberries

It’s that time of year again! The holidays are sneaking up on us, so in the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving and Christmas I’ll be giving you all sorts of entertaining-worthy recipes, like this delicious side dish of Soy Glazed Brussels Sprouts with Bacon & Cranberries. This tasty side dish...
purewow.com

Hasselback Honey-Glazed Squash with Pistachios and Chiles

We’ve sung the praises of winter squash time and time again, so why are we still giving it the standard cubed-and-roasted treatment? It’s not bad, but it could be so much better. Enter this recipe for Hasselback honey-glazed squash with pistachios and chiles. It’s sweet, spicy and anything but boring.
Duluth News Tribune

Quick Fix: Dress up pork chops with this tangy maple syrup glaze

Here’s a 10-minute meal that perks up boneless pork chops. It’s fast and easy to dress up pork chops with a tangy maple syrup glaze that packs a lot of flavor. Look for real maple syrup made from maple sap. Artificial maple syrup is made with corn syrup. It should say where the syrup is from on the bottle.
purewow.com

Herby Farro Salad with Golden Raisins

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your desk lunch or round out your dinner party menu, this easy salad is for you. Combine farro with fresh herbs, chopped almonds, Sun-Maid California Golden Raisins and green olives. Finish with a zesty homemade dressing. A dish full of flavor in just 15 minutes? Yes, please.
KTAL

Baking With Biskie: Simple Orange Glaze

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Biskie and Josh make Simple Orange Glaze the previous dish all you need is,. One tablespoon freshly squeezed orange juice, or as needed. Whisk sugar with orange zest and orange juice in a small bowl until smooth. And that’s it; it’s that simple to make. For more Baking With Biskie, visit our homepage at https://www.arklatexhomepage.com/ and Select the Loving Living Local tab.
